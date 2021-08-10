You know, the fact that I'm writing this story, shows that I'm screwing up this National Holiday! I should be sitting on my couch, in my underwear, with a cold drink in my hand while watching TV. Instead, I'm sitting here on my couch, in my underwear, with a cold drink to the side of my laptop looking up an old picture of my cat, who by far was one of the most lazy creatures I've ever known. All so that I can wish you a happy National Lazy Day!