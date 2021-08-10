Cancel
Red Report: Defense performs well in scrimmage; Hutmacher on deck; Johnson finding spot

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska football team went into Memorial Stadium for its first big scrimmage of the season Sunday. And while both sides likely found good and bad things to take from the workout, the defense on Tuesday got the first crack to relay what it saw. “I think a lot more...

