Ashland, KY

Safe Harbor postpones Lobster Fest

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago

ASHLAND Safe Harbor has postponed the 14th annual Lobster Fest, which was scheduled for this Saturday, due to the recent rise in COVID cases.

Susan Fried, past president of the Safe Harbor board, said the board exhausted all possibilities in order to try to make the event happen.

The board of directors and Lobster Fest Committee spoke with King’s Daughters CEO Kristie Whitlatch, infectious disease physician Dr. Cecilia Gaynor and the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. They also tracked local statistics and looked at the possibility of rain this weekend.

“Boyd and Greenup County are being hit especially hard, with over 50 hospitalized patients, and a full ICU at King's Daughters Medical Center,” Fried said. “We are looking forward to a possible fall date when our numbers come down”.

Said Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor’s executive director: “It is Safe Harbor's mission to protect vulnerable women and children, and in that light, we must do what is right for our community. There is a good chance of rain this Saturday and we cannot move this indoors and become a super spreader event. Even vaccinated people can carry and spread the disease, causing others to bring it home to their children. With school starting up next week, there is too much at risk.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, and donations from our community,” Perkins added. “More than ever, we rely on your support.”

The plan is to reschedule ASAP, but if you would like to be reimbursed for your sponsorship or reservation, you can email Safe Harbor at blunsford@safeharborky.org or call Safe Harbor at (606) 329-9304 and ask for Beth Lunsford or Tiffanie Buckner.

