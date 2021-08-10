Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Sets Goal To Add 25,000 Units of Homeless Housing by 2025

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion today setting a Homeless Housing Goal of creating at least 25,000 new housing units in the city by 2025. The motion, which passed 13-0, was introduced by Councilman Kevin de Leon as part of his “A Way Home'' initiative on Jan. 13. It seeks to create resources including but not limited to permanent supportive housing and Project Homekey, as well as scattered site housing, tiny homes and safe parking, and other resources that don't qualify for the city's regional housing needs assessment goal as required by the state.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
#La City Council#Supportive Housing#Transitional Housing#La City Council Sets Goal
Related
Malibu, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Malibu Mandates Organic Waste Recycling

MALIBU (CNS) - The city of Malibu announced today a new mandatory organic waste recycling program designed to reduce the city's carbon footprint. Businesses must begin organic waste recycling by Oct. 1, while residents will begin participating starting Jan. 1, 2022. “Malibu is committed to protecting the environment and doing...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

LAUSD Mandates COVID Vaccines For All Employees

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - All Los Angeles Unified School District employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly announced today. The district previously was mandating only weekly testing for all students and staffers, regardless of vaccination status. That testing requirement...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Report Says LA's Food Laws Hurt Street Vendors' Livelihoods

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Despite legislation enacted in 2018 in Los Angeles and California to legalize street vending, most vendors face threats of ticketing, harassment and fines each day, according to a report released today by the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel.

Comments / 1

