Charities

Dairy Cares campaign raises record $335,000

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDairy Cares of Wisconsin has kicked off its second decade in record fashion. The non-profit organization is revising its 2021 fundraising figure upwards with a new total of $335,000 raised, so far. Sponsorships and donations prior to the July 31 Garden Party brought in $261,000. Funds raised via virtual and...

#Dairy Industry#Charity#Garden Party#Dairy Cares#Select#Children#Dairy Cares Of Wisconsin#Wisconsin Foundation
