Dairy Cares campaign raises record $335,000

The Salina Area United Way is excited to announce that the 2021-2022 Annual Campaign Kick-Off will take place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. According to the organization, this year’s Kick-Off will be a Come & Go Event at the Salina Area United Way Office and available to stream virtually. You will be able to stream the event via the Salina Area United Way Facebook page and YouTube or join the staff and Board of Directors at their office located at 113 N 7th St., Suite 201.