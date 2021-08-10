STAFF | FACILITIES | POLICIES AND PROCEDURES (PDF) | VISITING TEAM INFO | WALK-ON INFO. The Liberty University Sports Medicine Department will strive to provide the most efficient and effective service for the prevention, management, and rehabilitation of injury or illness to all intercollegiate student-athletes at Liberty University. The services provided are in accordance with the National Athletic Trainers Association Board of Certification – Standards of Professional Practice, as well as numerous widely accepted professional standards and guidelines commonly required of allied healthcare providers. The Liberty University Sports Medicine Staff, in conjunction with its Team Physicians and healthcare providers, make up the Liberty University Sport Medicine Network, which works toward the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of athletic injuries.