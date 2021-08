Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has yet to unveil a financing plan after signing an $800 million contract to sell 16 E175 aircraft to the US-based airline SkyWest, but it is thought that it could tap local export financing like in a similar deal this year. At the beginning of the year, Embraer obtained a BRL450 million (now equivalent to $86.7 million) credit line to finance the sale of four E175 aircraft to SkyWest from Brazilian development bank BNDES. BNDES provided the loan through i.