Phoenix man says fight with brother led to deadly shooting of his family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of shooting and killing his parents and brother at a Phoenix home over the weekend told investigators it started over a fight. According to court documents, 34-year-old Brandon Lujan was having an argument with his parents, 63-year-old Lewis Lujan and 56-year-old Irene Lujan, at their home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road late Saturday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area for reports of shots fired, but officers couldn't find any victims or evidence of a shooting.www.azfamily.com
Comments / 2