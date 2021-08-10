Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Fire Updates: Momument Fire Continues to Spread, Parts of State Route 36 Open to Controlled Traffic

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of fires east of Humboldt continued to grow overnight with minimal containment, bringing air quality and travel impacts as far west as the coast, with State Route 299 still closed in Trinity County and no timetable for reopening. Parts of State Route 36 have reopened to controlled traffic. Overall hot, dry conditions are expected to complicate fire suppression efforts.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, CA
City
Lake Wildwood, CA
City
Sawyers Bar, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Junction City, CA
City
Somes Bar, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
City
Kneeland, CA
City
Eureka, CA
City
Willow Creek, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Weather#Control Line#Fire Suppression#Animal Shelters#State Route 299#State Route 36#Big Bar#Coopers Bar#Big Flat#Office Facebook#The Mcfarland Fire#Trinity Pines#Black Bear#Caltrans#Usg#Weitchpec#Garberville#Redway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy