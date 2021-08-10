Fire Updates: Momument Fire Continues to Spread, Parts of State Route 36 Open to Controlled Traffic
A handful of fires east of Humboldt continued to grow overnight with minimal containment, bringing air quality and travel impacts as far west as the coast, with State Route 299 still closed in Trinity County and no timetable for reopening. Parts of State Route 36 have reopened to controlled traffic. Overall hot, dry conditions are expected to complicate fire suppression efforts.www.northcoastjournal.com
