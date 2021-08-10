Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil & gas – a risky business

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can investors evaluate the changing oil and gas risk landscape? And what does it mean for valuations?. Oil and gas face an existential crisis as global efforts to reduce carbon emissions gather strength and pace. In this new paradigm, definition and assessment of risk is critical. Risk has been...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Oil And Gas#Global Gas Perspectives#Natural Gas World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrydiscoverestevan.com

Largest Oil and Gas Rights Sale In 18 Months

The largest sale of Crown petroleum and natural gas rights was held this past week. The sale, which was held on August 109th, raised over $3.1 million in revenue for the province, the highest since December of 2019. The largest interest was in the Estevan area, where $2.6 million was...
Energy IndustryCNBC

How solar power can become a small part of Big Oil's future

Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub says fossil fuels aren't the problem. It's carbon emissions. For oil and gas companies to make that argument stick in a world increasingly skeptical of fossil fuel industry efforts to combat climate change, many climate technologies will have to be pursued. One is solar power, with...
Energy Industry740thefan.com

North Dakota production of oil, gas holding steady

BISMARCK, N.D. – State officials say production of oil and gas in North Dakota is holding steady. The latest figures released Friday show the state’s oil production from May to June has plateaued at about 1.1 million barrels per day for both months. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms characterizes the Bakken as a “sleeping giant.”
Energy IndustryVoice of America

Oil Companies Look to Make Renewable Fuels

U.S. oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron are looking to produce more renewable fuels. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without paying the billions of dollars usually needed to change the operations to make the products. People with knowledge of the efforts told Reuters the...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry’s future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chevron, Exxon seek cost effective means to develop renewable fuels

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels. Among the sources of...
Houston, TXexpressnews.com

OTC expands wind energy component as oil and gas sector's future looks bleak

The energy transition is well underway at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, and everyone in the fossil fuel industry should pay attention. Following the cancellation of last year’s OTC due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day conference of energy suppliers, producers and supporters will be much smaller. Fewer panels, fewer technical discussions and, more than likely, fewer people.
Energy Industryai-cio.com

NY State Pension Fund Scrutinizes Shale Oil, Gas Companies

The $254.8 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund is evaluating 42 publicly traded shale oil and gas companies to determine if they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The fund said it will scrutinize companies that derive more than 10% of their revenue from crude oil...
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Oil & gas industry "part of climate change solution"

The CEO of Australian upstream industry group APPEA responds to the IPCC AR6 report on global warming. Some people are surprised to hear me say, as chief executive of the body that represents the oil and gas industry, that we need to keep acting to address climate change. Anyone reading...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japan's energy plan makes heroic assumptions: analysts

The latest plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions will need a lot of goodwill with regard to nuclear restarts so LNG cuts may fall short. Japan’s agency for natural resources and energy (ANRE) published in July the first public draft of its sixth Strategic Energy Plan (SEP), which aims to cut greenhouse gases by 46% by 2030. The headline figures look alarming in terms of the reduction of energy demand and of fossil fuels in particular, but the draft will be refined to include the incentives needed to drive the big shift that is envisaged. “Japan will finalise the strategy later in this year, and then it will be clearer how the regulatory framework will encourage companies to invest in renewable energy,” consultancy Vortexa's head of LNG Felix Booth told NGW in an interview. In or...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pure Hydrogen's Botswana CBM well exceeds pre-drill estimates

This result bodes very well for the remainder of the Serowe project appraisal programme, it said. Sydney-listed Pure Hydrogen Corp on August 12 said Serowe-3 well in Botswana encountered 41 m of gassy coals with an estimated flow rate of 54 barrels/day of water. The coal thickness is more than double the pre-drilling estimates.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Rospan boosts Rosneft's Russian output

Rosneft's oil production is limited by the OPEC+ agreement capping exports but gas production is rising. Russian oil producer Rosneft saw its gas output rise 7.3% in Q2 relative to Q1 2021, to 16.1bn m³, thanks mainly to the continuing ramping up of the 1 trillion m³ Rospan projec... Please...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gas power is more expensive than commonly thought. But so are solar and wind [Gas in Transition]

The real cost of gas- and coal-fired power generation is much higher than investors and analysts realise, according to a study from the RethinkX project. That is because actual capacity factors are much lower than is assumed in most models. But renewable energy has its own problems. According to an article in Harvard Business Review, disposal and recycling costs of solar panels and wind turbines are about to skyrocket. And solar panels are degrading much faster than anticipated. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Magnolia Oil & Gas

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) earned $129.19 million, a 29.33% increase from the preceding quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas also posted a total of $250.73 million in sales, a 20.74% increase since Q1. In Q1, Magnolia Oil & Gas earned $99.90 million, and total sales reached $207.66 million.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie ferry operator orders Wartsila fuel gas supply systems

The two ferries ordered by TT-Line Company will run on LNG. Wartsila will supply the engines and fuel gas supply systems to Australian ferry fleet owner TT-Line Company for two new Ro-Pax ferries, it said on August 11. The vessels are being built at the Rauma Marine Constructions yard in Finland.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Serinus' Romania well finds onshore gas

Buoyed by high commodity prices, the company has reported stronger results but the gas discovery is not straightforward. AIM-listed producer Serinus struck gas, as it hoped, with its first exploration well at Sancrai in northern Romania, it said August 12. Results showed gas over 20 metres of gross pay over four sand intervals from the measured depths of 855-875 m.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US shale company Contango boosted by acquisitions

The company in July paid $67mn in cash for shale assets in Wyoming. US energy company Contango Oil & Gas on August 11 attributed gains in production sales to new acquisitions, adding that its performance was better than expected. Contango is a US shale player with assets across much of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pilot Energy to study blue hydrogen potential in West Aus

The feasibility studies are designed to assess blue hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects that can integrate with Pilot's existing assets and infrastructure. Sydney-listed Pilot Energy on August 12 said it intends to start the Mid West blue hydrogen feasibility studies in Western Australia. The news comes a day after BP announced the results of a study into the feasibility of green hydrogen and ammonia production and sale in that state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy