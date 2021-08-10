Taiwan CHP plant starts up with GE turbines

The latest plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions will need a lot of goodwill with regard to nuclear restarts so LNG cuts may fall short. Japan’s agency for natural resources and energy (ANRE) published in July the first public draft of its sixth Strategic Energy Plan (SEP), which aims to cut greenhouse gases by 46% by 2030. The headline figures look alarming in terms of the reduction of energy demand and of fossil fuels in particular, but the draft will be refined to include the incentives needed to drive the big shift that is envisaged. “Japan will finalise the strategy later in this year, and then it will be clearer how the regulatory framework will encourage companies to invest in renewable energy,” consultancy Vortexa's head of LNG Felix Booth told NGW in an interview. In or...