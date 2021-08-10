Cancel
Energy Industry

Novatek eyes Vietnam's LNG market

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian company is hoping to take an early position in the country's gas-fired electricity market. Russian private natural gas producer and exporter Novatek is looking to sell LNG to Vietnam, it said, as it announced August 10 that it has opened an office in the capital Hanoi. The office...

www.naturalgasworld.com

#Lng#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Lng#Russian#Vietnamese
