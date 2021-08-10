Berklee College to Open Its Doors to Non-Musicians for First Time

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were announced by Telemundo and Billboard on Thursday morning (Aug. 12). One of the coveted awards of the night is new artist of the year, a category in which breakthrough artists Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Kali Uchis, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro are all finalists. In total, both Kali and Eslabon have seven nods each, Camilo has five, Myke has three, and Rauw has two.