Berklee College to Open Its Doors to Non-Musicians for First Time
The famed music school is now offering a bachelor of arts in music industry leadership and innovation. The Berklee College of Music has announced it will now offer a Bachelor of Arts program in Music Industry Leadership and Innovation. Announced Tuesday (Aug. 10) and launching fall of 2022, the program will be the first undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree to be available in the college’s 75-year history.www.billboard.com
