Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Berklee College to Open Its Doors to Non-Musicians for First Time

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famed music school is now offering a bachelor of arts in music industry leadership and innovation. The Berklee College of Music has announced it will now offer a Bachelor of Arts program in Music Industry Leadership and Innovation. Announced Tuesday (Aug. 10) and launching fall of 2022, the program will be the first undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree to be available in the college’s 75-year history.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Quincy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berklee School Of Music#Music Business#Music School#First Time#B A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Berklee College of Music Alumnus and Trustee Josh Gruss to Establish the Josh Gruss/Round Hill Music Endowed Scholarship Fund Through $1 Million Gift

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Berklee College of Music alumnus and Berklee trustee Josh Gruss B.M. ’97 gifted the College $1 million dollars to establish the Josh Gruss/Round Hill Music Endowed Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will support financially and academically deserving students majoring in Music Business and Management. This press release...
Taft, CABakersfield Californian

Taft College announces opening of its new Student Center

Taft College announced the grand opening of its brand-new Student Center on Aug. 25. That comes just in time for the opening of the fall semester two days earlier. The new Taft College Student Center is a 21,000-square-foot facility that was financed by 2004 Measure A funding at $17 million.
CollegesBillboard

Round Hill Looks to Break Barriers With New Scholarship at Berklee College

The million-dollar scholarship fund will allow deserving students from underrepresented groups to attend the private institution to study Music Business and Management. For Josh Gruss, former student of Berklee College of Music and founder, chairman, and CEO of independent publisher Round Hill Music, his alma mater is "a big, wonderful playground" for music lovers. "It was a really important time in my life," he says.
MusicBillboard

Meet the New Artist of the Year Finalists at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were announced by Telemundo and Billboard on Thursday morning (Aug. 12). One of the coveted awards of the night is new artist of the year, a category in which breakthrough artists Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Kali Uchis, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro are all finalists. In total, both Kali and Eslabon have seven nods each, Camilo has five, Myke has three, and Rauw has two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy