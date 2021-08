The National Weather Service forecasts a low tonight of 54 with partly cloudy skies and a northeast wind around 5 mph. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 14, 2021) – Lows tonight will be cool, dropping into the low to mid 50s. It will be noticeably less humid in the coming days across northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio, and southeast lower Michigan, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 70s. Expect dry, sunny, and pleasant conditions until the next chances for rain arrive on Tuesday.