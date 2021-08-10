Microsoft Previews Early Ransomware Detection in Azure Sentinel

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Direct Access to model9 Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe, Providing an Easy Path for Moving Mainframe Data to the Cloud. Model9 announced the availability of Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. With Model 9’s streamlined deployment and management of mainframe data in the cloud, customers can now address their most pressing challenges and take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform. Model9 is also now designated as “Microsoft Preferred Solutions” under the Azure IP Co-sell program, which means Microsoft’s expert sales team will now assist in commercializing the product.