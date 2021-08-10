Cancel
Microsoft Previews Early Ransomware Detection in Azure Sentinel

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is previewing early detection capabilities for spotting ransomware campaigns using its Azure Sentinel security information event management (SIEM) solution. This "Fusion detection for ransomware" capability in Azure Sentinel was described in a Monday announcement as now being "publicly available." It's further described in this document as being at the preview stage. Fusion is a machine learning component of Azure Sentinel that's been around for a few years, although its early ransomware campaign detection capability is apparently new.

