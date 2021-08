Get to know yourself. Whether through talk therapy, personality assessments, discussions with friends or family, or a combination of all three, get to know yourself. Unpack why you might be using this coping mechanism. Pay attention to when it started and when it flares up. Notice when you’re not feeling the pull of perfection, and see how you can lean into those activities more. Plus, the more you pay attention to yourself, the more you have the chance to admire your great qualities, which is a great way to boost your self-confidence. The more confident you are, the less you need external validation. See where this is going?