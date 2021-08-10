Cancel
Laurens County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Greenwood, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Laurens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Laurens and east central Greenwood Counties through 300 PM EDT At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Greenwood, or near Greenwood State Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park and Dyson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laurens County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Laurens, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
