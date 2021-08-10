Misinformation Cleared Up Concerning Flaming Gorge Water Levels

While it is understandable that there is concern about water releases from Flaming Gorge to support areas downstream, the releases are not as much as some people think. Flaming Gorge Resort recently shared that they have had visitors under the impression that Flaming Gorge has dropped 30 plus feet with the releases to support Lake Powell but that in fact Flaming Gorge is only expected to drop a total of 6 feet by October. “All the ramps are still open,” shares Flaming Gorge Resort, “and the Green River flows and fishing is good.” The data supports this claim with www.FlamingGorge.water-data.com stating that Flaming Gorge is currently down 3.24 feet from the high point this year and only 17 feet below Full Pool.