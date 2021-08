In the spirit of the Torah tradition called Maaseh Rav, or the idea that stories about great people are spiritually, intellectually and even halachically instructive, I’d like to share two stories. I’ve been waiting for the right moment to share them and I think now, the beginning of the month of Elul, is that moment. At the funeral of Donny Morris, z”l, the young man from Bergenfield, N.J., who was killed during the catastrophe in Meron, his teachers told two stories about him that illustrate what a remarkable young man he was.