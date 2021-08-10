Cancel
Wasatch County, UT

Body Recovered From Strawberry Reservoir That Of Missing Man

 6 days ago

It's a sad ending to a search that took place on Monday at Strawberry Reservoir. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, 9-1-1 received a call reporting an overdue party around noon. “The caller reported that her husband had spent the night on his boat on Strawberry Reservoir,” shares the Sheriff’s Office. “The man told family that he would be back to the Aspen Grove dock [Monday] morning around 9:00am, and never returned. The man’s boat was located near Soldier Creek, approximately 100 yards from the shore, anchored and unattended. Deputies, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks, Division of Wildlife Resources and Department of Public Safety helicopter responded. Rescue crews located the man in the water, approximately 50 feet beneath his boat.” The only information about the man released is that he was 44-years-old and from Murray. The official cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

