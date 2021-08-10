Changing of the guard at Libby Family Eye Care

Libby Family Eye Care is getting a new name and optometrist in the coming months.

Dr. Terry Patrick is handing the reins of the 610 California Ave. practice to Dr. Tanner Lightbourne as he settles into retirement. Lightbourne expects to keep the practice’s location, but switch the name to Northwest Family Eye Care.

Patrick purchased the practice, established in 1965 by Dr. James R. Luscher, in 2000. In 2005, it moved from the Libby CARD Clinic’s current digs to the California Avenue location.

Raised in Great Falls, Lightbourne attended Montana State University and received his doctor of optometry degree from Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. He is coming to Libby with his wife, Kayla, who is an elementary school teacher. She plans to teach the third grade in Troy this coming school year.