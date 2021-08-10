BLM Decision on Moffat County Road and Trail Plan

The Bureau of Land Management distributed a press release over the weekend that it has issued a decision on approximately 1,600 miles of open and limited travel designations for roads and trails across approximately 370,000 acres of BLM-administered land northwest of Craig in Moffat County. “We arrived at this decision through a collaborative process with extensive public and partner input that received Moffat County Commissioner support,” said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “The result is a transportation network of roads and trails that balances providing public and authorized access with the protection of public land resources.” The area includes the Little Snake River, Bald Mountain, Godiva Rim, Powder Wash Oil and Gas Field, Powder Wash Camp, Little Snake State Wildlife Area, Greasewood Gulch and Sevenmile Ridge. Maps and additional information are available online or at the Little Snake Field Office. Last year, recreation on lands managed by BLM Colorado generated $692 million dollars and supported nearly 6,000 jobs.