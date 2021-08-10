Windstorm policies take 5% hike

The latest round of federal stimulus funding represents both an opportunity and a potential pitfall for Wyoming. The opportunity comes in the form of $1.2 billion in federal funds that don’t have to be spent for years, providing the state money to address critical needs, especially at a time when Wyoming’s traditional revenue sources have become less reliable. The possible pitfall stems from the fact that with so much money floating around, there’s a danger that state leaders don’t end up spending it effectively.