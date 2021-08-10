Cancel
Windstorm policies take 5% hike

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors voted to direct staff to file a rate increase of 5% for residential and commercial policies in its required annual filing with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). The filing must be made by August 15 and may be subject to review by TDI in some circumstances. The new rates are expected to go into effect for policies issued or renewed starting January 1, 2022 and would amount to about $85 a year for the average residential policyholder.

