It feels so safe and secure to fall in love with you. Because I know you won’t intentionally hurt me, play around with my feelings, or abandon me when I need you the most. You have my complete trust that you won’t antagonize or confirm my worst fears, because you have always silenced that small voice in my head that says, “I am unlovable and not good enough for being exactly me.” You never reinforced or exacerbated my worst thoughts, and this allowed me to prosper. You brought out a version of me that I haven’t seen in a long time. And I am glad you were the one to initiate my healing process.