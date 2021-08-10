Morris sentenced on assault with a weapon charge

Leroy Robert Morris has received a suspended, 10-year sentence for pulling a handgun during a confrontation near Therriault Pass Road last summer.

Morris, 68, pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon in Lincoln County District Court in June after reaching a deal with prosecutors. He faces a slew of arson charges related to a string of fires in north Lincoln County during the same period in a separate case.

As part of his sentence, Morris is prohibited from possessing firearms and must abide by all federal, state and local laws. Prosecutors, who acknowledged that a mental health issue likely played a role in the incident, described the penalty as appropriate.

The confrontation occurred Aug. 14, 2020, after residents in the Therriault Pass Road area investigated the sound of gunshots and came across Morris, according to court documents. Upon detection, Morris pulled out a gun and began yelling at the couple, according to an affidavit written by Deputy Maury McKinney of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Using language laced with profanities, Morris told the couple to leave. He aimed his handgun at one of the residents during the confrontation, court documents said.

Local law enforcement had several run-ins with Morris already that summer. On July 27, authorities responded to his property to investigate a claim that he was shooting in an unsafe manner in a homemade range. He also allegedly showed up drunk at the scene of a fire near Sinclair Creek and Pomeroy Trail on Aug. 11.

Deputies stopped by Morris’ home the day after the confrontation to discuss the incident. The couple involved had snapped a photograph of him before he departed the scene.

According to court documents, Morris admitted to confronting the residents and confirmed having a handgun on him. But he denied pointing it at the residents. During the conversation, Morris expressed frustration with run-ins with other people on public lands and discussed the end of the world, court documents said.

Investigators analyzing the fires set in the region before and after the confrontation suspected Morris was behind the blazes. Eventually, they found enough evidence to begin monitoring his whereabouts.

Morris was arrested without incident during an Aug. 29 traffic stop and initially charged with six counts of arson. That soon grew to 12 counts. In the meantime, prosecutors brought the assault with a weapon charge against him in a separate case.

Morris pleaded no contest to the arson charges on Aug. 9.

During his Aug. 2 sentencing, Morris apologized for his actions.

“I am very sorry and I am on a program to stabilize my bipolar I disorder,” he told the court.

District Judge Matthew Cuffe described the sentence as fitting as he handed it down to Morris.

“This is appropriate, fair and just for the circumstances surrounding this case,” he said.