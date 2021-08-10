Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Don’t Miss “Best Meteor Shower Of The Year”

basinnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinosaur National Monument doesn't want you to miss the "best meteor shower of the year!" The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks for our area on the night of August 11th until about 5am on August 12th. “Thanks to the Moon setting early, these will likely be the brightest Perseids for several years,” shares Dinosaur National Monument. “Under a clear dark sky you have the chance to see up to 87 meteors per hour.” The Monument has the following tips for star gazers: Respect all rules and regulations, and stay aware of your surroundings. Find a place with a good view of the sky, away from light pollution. The Split Mountain Campground on the Utah side and the overlooks along Harper's Corner Road on the Colorado side are great stargazing spots! The best way to view a meteor shower is to lie flat on the ground and look up. Bring a picnic blanket, some snacks, and a few pillows to avoid neck pain. Remember to clean up and leave no trace. Give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the dark so you can see more stars. Avoid looking at artificial light sources, like cell phones. Cover the bright end of your flashlight with a red film when in use (such as a deflated red balloon) as the red light will help preserve your eyes' adjustment.

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteors#Meteor Shower#Light Pollution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

What time is the Perseid meteor shower tonight?

The Perseid meteor shower has arrived once more, with the night sky being lit by streaking lights formed from leftover comets.The meteor shower arrives every August and is a major part of the astronomical calendar, since the Perseids are among the best and most visible of the year’s meteor showers.It happens when the Earth moves through the trail left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth collides with that debris, it sparks into light, and those lights can be seen streaking across the sky.It gets its name from the constellation Perseus, from which those shooting stars appear to be...
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
Astronomytelegraphherald.com

Just look up: Meteor season is here

British novelist Llewelyn Powys was a rationalist and an atheist, but when it came to unearthly things, he was as intrigued as the rest of us. “No sight is more provocative of awe than is the night sky,” he wrote. Beginning in late summer with the Perseids and ending after...
AstronomyKCET

Six Stargazing Hotspots to View This Year's Perseids Meteor Shower

Please explore responsibly. While "SoCal Wanderer" continues to uncover the region’s local gems and not-to-miss destinations, these are uncertain times with public health guidelines changing constantly. We encourage our readers to stay curious and cautious. The biggest — and widely considered the best — meteor showers of the year will...
Astronomythechronicle-news.com

This year is particularly good to observe Perseids meteor showers

Trinidad is surrounded by dark skies, great places from which to observe the heavens, and August is a great time to make a special effort to view the skies. In particular, arguably the best meteor showers of the year, the Perseid showers, can be seen from late July through late August.
AstronomyNASA

Meteors Great and Small

Abundant streaks of light have raced across the night sky this week during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. The light show happens every year in mid- to late-August when Earth’s orbit intersects with the trail of debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. While the Perseids and other major showers...
Astronomywdrb.com

Perseids Peak TONIGHT

The Perseid Meteor shower is peaking tonight, and the sky will be just about perfect to watch! This meteor shower has been active most of the month and will stay active for the next couple weeks. Tonight will be a great chance to see even the dimmer meteors because the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Powerful flash of light and a loud rumble are reported in Norway as an 'unusually large' meteor soars through the skies - and experts believe a piece of it may have hit Earth

An 'unusually large meteor' briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky. The meteor flew over Oslo at around 01:00, with the phenomena seen as far north as Trondheim. Experts believe that a piece of the meteor may...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyScience News

Dinosaur-killing asteroid may have made Earth’s largest ripple marks

The asteroid impact that slew the dinosaurs may have also indirectly sculpted the largest ripple marks ever found on Earth. A series of ridgelike structures more than three stories high and spaced nearly two Eiffel Towers apart appear to be buried about 1,500 meters beneath central Louisiana. The oversized features are megaripples shaped by a massive tsunami generated by the Chicxulub asteroid impact, researchers report in the Sept. 15 Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Mystery Object at Milky Way Center –“A Failed Star or Massive Unknown Planet?”

Something massive and mysterious is lurking in our home galaxy’s bulge. Or is it one of the estimated 100-billion objects known as brown dwarfs roaming the Milky Way? In 2017, astronomers used the light-warping effects of gravity to spot a massive object OGLE-2016-BLG-1190Lb using NASA’s infrared Spitzer Space Telescope, 13 times the mass of Jupiter and orbits a star about 22,000 light years away. This discovery of an absolutely massive planet residing in our galaxy’s “bulge” (image above) has scientists struggling to explain if it’s a huge unknown planet or a failed star.
AstronomyUniverse Today

The First Images and Videos from the Double Venus Flyby

Two spacecraft made historic flybys of Venus last week, and both sent back sci-fi-type views of the mysterious, cloud-shrouded planet. The Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft both used Venus for gravity assists within 33 hours of each other, capturing unique imagery and data during their encounters. Solar Orbiter, a joint...

Comments / 0

Community Policy