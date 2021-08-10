Don’t Miss “Best Meteor Shower Of The Year”

Dinosaur National Monument doesn't want you to miss the "best meteor shower of the year!" The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks for our area on the night of August 11th until about 5am on August 12th. “Thanks to the Moon setting early, these will likely be the brightest Perseids for several years,” shares Dinosaur National Monument. “Under a clear dark sky you have the chance to see up to 87 meteors per hour.” The Monument has the following tips for star gazers: Respect all rules and regulations, and stay aware of your surroundings. Find a place with a good view of the sky, away from light pollution. The Split Mountain Campground on the Utah side and the overlooks along Harper's Corner Road on the Colorado side are great stargazing spots! The best way to view a meteor shower is to lie flat on the ground and look up. Bring a picnic blanket, some snacks, and a few pillows to avoid neck pain. Remember to clean up and leave no trace. Give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the dark so you can see more stars. Avoid looking at artificial light sources, like cell phones. Cover the bright end of your flashlight with a red film when in use (such as a deflated red balloon) as the red light will help preserve your eyes' adjustment.