Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

Norman Transcript
 4 days ago

MIAMI — The disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is still right on the cusp of strengthening into Tropical Storm Fred as it nears Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Although packing tropical-storm level winds, it still lacks the defined center that would earn it named storm status. A...

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Tropical Wave#Extreme Weather#Miami Herald#Wfor Tv#Twitter#The Hurricane Center#Puerto Ricans#Education Department#Rico Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

11 a.m. Update - Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two storms in the tropics now. Tropical depression Fred is moving much farther west than Friday’s official track. Maximum winds are 35 mph. We will see some afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, then some morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms for Sunday. A thunderstorm is still possible Monday morning as the center of Fred makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred is likely to regain tropical storm strength through the weekend.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Get Ready, Another Storm Is Set For Next Week

Still VERY Early In The Forecast Track, But South Florida Is In Cone…For Now. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fred may turn out to be much of nothing for Broward and Palm Beach County, but Tropical Depression Seven may be a different story. While […] The article FLORIDA: Get Ready, Another Storm Is Set For Next Week appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Environmentclick orlando

Tropical Depression 7 strengthens into Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Depression 7 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Grace’s center was about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west at 22 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph. Florida remains in the cone, however, the future of Grace is uncertain in both track and intensity.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Grace’s track shifts west, taking much of South Florida out of its path

Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, saw its wind speed decrease and had its forecast track shift west, taking Palm Beach and most of Broward out of its path. The storm still has a long-range forecast that affects Florida by mid-week. Grace, which became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season at the 5 a.m. advisory on Saturday, has ...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Tropical Depression 7 Moving Quickly Westward, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Leeward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Seven continues to move quickly westward in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday of next week. With the 8 p.m. advisory, TD7 was about 580 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 22mph. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Saturday night or early Sunday. The system is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands Saturday into Sunday.
Environmentwbrz.com

Tropical Storm Grace forms near the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace has formed east of the Caribbean. Currently, max. sustained winds are near 40 mph. Grace is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move west across the Caribbean Islands through next week and eventually make a turn towards the north and northwest.
Sebastian, FLsebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Grace Forms in Atlantic; Fred to Restrengthen

The tropics are busy right now with two storms near Florida, one becoming a new tropical storm in the Atlantic and one to restrengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Grace formed today and is moving west at 23 mph. Grace is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Leeward islands.
Florida StateNorman Transcript

South Florida put in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form overnight or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT...
Florida StateLewiston Morning Tribune

South Florida put in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form overnight or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT...
Florida StateBakersfield Californian

South Florida put in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form overnight or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT...
EnvironmentNBC Washington

Tropical Storm Grace Forms; Fred Now a Tropical Wave

While South Florida awaits the impacts of Fred, the next named system formed in the Atlantic and is keeping the area in its cone of concern. Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning, with the National Hurricane Center saying the system has winds of 45 miles per hour as it sits 265 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Grace is moving to the west at 23 miles per hour.
Florida StateJanesville Gazette

South Florida put in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form overnight or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. EDT...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GRACE SHIFTS: South Florida May Escape Tropical Storm, But It’s Early

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Saturday forecast track for Tropical Storm Grace suggests the system is moving away from a direct Broward County and Palm Beach County hit. But the storm is days away, and it’s too early […] The article GRACE SHIFTS: South Florida May Escape Tropical Storm, But It’s Early appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Environmenty100fm.com

Grace live updates: Tropical storm forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday and is quickly moving across the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said. Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!. Sign Up. mobile apps. Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap...

Comments / 0

Community Policy