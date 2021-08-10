Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from northern Maine mountain

an injured hiker is airlifted by helicopter from mount chase in northern penobscot county SOURCE: Maine Warden Service

MOUNT CHASE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, other first responders and volunteers helped rescue an injured hiker from a northern Maine mountain.

Game wardens said they were notified just before 4 p.m. Monday that a hiker fell while hiking Mount Chase in Penobscot County and likely broke their leg.

Four game wardens hiked the mountain and met with first responders who were tending to the hiker.

Officials said due to the steep and narrow trail, along with the hiker’s condition, a Maine Forest Service helicopter crew was called to lift the hiker off the mountain.

Crews used a chainsaw to clear a small opening for the helicopter to lower a forest ranger and paramedic.

Once the hiker was secured, all three were airlifted from the mountain and flown to a nearby gravel pit where the hiker was taken by ambulance to a Houlton hospital, officials said.