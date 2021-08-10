Cancel
Red Fleet Named ‘Best Kayaking Lake In Utah’

Uintah County continues to get attention for its outdoor offerings with another shout out, this time for Red Fleet Reservoir. This month, OnlyInYourState.com published a feature naming Red Fleet Reservoir as the ‘Best Kayaking Lake In Utah’ and stating that Red Fleet State Park is “a pretty playground for hikers, mountain bikers, boaters, anglers, and kayakers.” Not surprisingly, the rock formations and dinosaur tracks were given special attention as unique features not found elsewhere. Find the entire highlight at www.OnlyInYourState.com/Utah.

