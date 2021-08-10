Red Fleet Named ‘Best Kayaking Lake In Utah’

In an effort to help restore native Colorado River cutthroat trout, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be treating several streams in the High Uintas. DWR biologists treat the streams with low quantities of rotenone, a natural respiratory toxin to fish but perfectly safe for people, pets, and other wildlife. These treatments help native fish as habitat loss, breeding with non-native trout, and competition from non-native trout have caused dramatic declines in native cutthroat trout populations around the West. Treatments will be from August 17th to the 25th at East Fork Carter Creek above the Sheep Creek canal; Ram, Mutton and Bummer Lakes; and West Fork Carter Creek above the Sheep Creek canal. “The treatment areas will be well signed and the area within 20 feet of the water is closed to the public for hiking and other uses the day before each treatment occurs,” shares Anthony Christianson, DWR Regional Wildlife Recreation Specialist. “The areas will reopen after the treatment process is over.” Since this is the third year of treatments, the plan is to restock Colorado River cutthroat trout immediately after, tentatively in late September or early October.