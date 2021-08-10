Cancel
Theater & Dance

Jordan Davis Releases Music Video For New Single, ‘Buy Dirt’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has released the official music video of his new single “Buy Dirt.” Davis wrote “Buy Dirt” amid the pandemic with the newfound perspective that, despite the entire world on pause, he still had what mattered most to him – his faith, his family, and his friends. In his new music video, Davis alongside country superstar Luke Bryan illustrate the story behind the poignant song.

