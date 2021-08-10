Cancel
Jackson County, KY

ATTN: Jackson County Public Schools Delay First Student Attendance Day by 1 Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Mike Smith announced Tuesday afternoon:. "After much thought and deliberation, a decision has been reached to delay the first student attendance day by one week. The first student attendance day for the 2021-2022 school year will now be on Thursday, August 19, 2021. In light of current circumstances, we feel that an additional week of preparation would be in the best interest of our students, staff and community.

Jackson County, KY
Jackson County, KY
