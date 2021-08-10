Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mountain Home Road to Be Closed for Two Weeks

basinnow.com
 6 days ago

In an effort to help the local community, Skyview Excavation and Grading Inc has issued a press release to remind the public that Mountain Home Road will be closed for two weeks. Also known as 12000 West, the road will be closed from August 10th to August 24th during the working hours of 6am to 6pm Monday through Friday with occasional Saturdays. They state in the release that “with your cooperation, it will be possible to get this work done quickly and with a minimum of inconvenience to all concerned.” Everyone is asked to follow all detour signs. If anyone has any questions, contact Angie with Skyview Excavation at 801-829-6524.

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kenton County, KYrcnky.com

Part of Amsterdam Road to Close Next Week

A portion of Amsterdam Road will be closed for most of next week in Ft. Wright. The Kenton County Public Works Department told the city that Norfolk Southern Railroad is closing Amsterdam near the railroad bridge in the area of Bromley Crescent Springs Road for ongoing bridge repairs. The closure...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Two more roads to be closed in Beaver Dam for construction work

Two roads in Beaver Dam will be closed starting next week to allow for construction work. Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the northbound lane of North University Avenue between Park Avenue and Prospect Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, weather permitting, to allow for underground utility construction. Northbound traffic will have a signed detour route to follow. The southbound lane of North University Avenue will remain open during the construction.
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Road to close Monday

The Champaign County Engineer, Stephen McCall, has announced that North Hampton- Donnelsville Road in Jackson and Mad River Townships will be closed to through traffic between Coffin Station Road and State Route 55 beginning Monday, August 16 for approximately 2 weeks for rehabilitation of an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge. Funding for this project is through the Engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.
Roxbury Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Shippenport Road will be closed in Roxbury

ROXBURY TWP. - Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, Shippenport Road will be closed except to local traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for three months. Orben Drive area residents and businesses will have access all times from Landing Road. Homes along Shippenport Road can be accessed from Mt Arlington Blvd.
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Valley Oak/Coin Road to be temporarily closed next week

As part of the ongoing improvement of Ky. 461, a portion of Valley Oak/Coin Road is expected to be closed two days next week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the road will be closed to through traffic on the west side of the Ky. 461 intersection (mile point 1.2) from Wednesday, August 18, to Thursday, August 19.
Seymour, INwslmradio.com

CSX Railroad to close State Road 11 crossing next week

CSX Railroad will be closing their railroad crossing on State Road 11/Broadway St between E 2nd St and East St/Circle St in Seymour beginning on or after Wednesday, August 18. The closure will be in place for approximately four days while they make repairs to the crossing. Motorists should seek...
WTVQ

Bridge work to close two Harlan County roads, create detours

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists of two bridge replacement project in Harlan County. One that starts August 18 will replace the Breedens Creek Road Bridge over Breedens Creek. The bridge will be closed during construction and traffic will utilize a...
Dupont, IN953wiki.com

ROAD CLOSED NEAR DUPONT

The Area Shaded in RED is the closed portion of Jake Gayle Rd which will be CLOSED till further notice. Emergency Road Closure Notice Jake Gayle Road Between CR 900 N and CR 750 N The road closure will be take place on Jake Gayle Road, Between CR 900 N and CR 750N – near the address of 8367 N Jake Gayle Road. This closure begins immediately and will be closed until further notice to replace a structure. Road closure signs will be posted. Jefferson County Highway Department 812-273-1708.
Moffat County, CObasinnow.com

BLM Decision on Moffat County Road and Trail Plan

The Bureau of Land Management distributed a press release over the weekend that it has issued a decision on approximately 1,600 miles of open and limited travel designations for roads and trails across approximately 370,000 acres of BLM-administered land northwest of Craig in Moffat County. “We arrived at this decision through a collaborative process with extensive public and partner input that received Moffat County Commissioner support,” said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “The result is a transportation network of roads and trails that balances providing public and authorized access with the protection of public land resources.” The area includes the Little Snake River, Bald Mountain, Godiva Rim, Powder Wash Oil and Gas Field, Powder Wash Camp, Little Snake State Wildlife Area, Greasewood Gulch and Sevenmile Ridge. Maps and additional information are available online or at the Little Snake Field Office. Last year, recreation on lands managed by BLM Colorado generated $692 million dollars and supported nearly 6,000 jobs.
Traffickymkemp.com

BLM: ‘Road Improvements May Cause Intermittent Closures on Red Mountain Road’

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management will be conducting road improvements along approximately 12 miles of Red Mountain Road on public land in northern Mendocino County, near the community of Piercy. Road work will begin Monday, Aug. 9 and will last until October, causing potential for driving delays or intermittent road closures.
Politicsskyhinews.com

BLM to temporarily close Yarmony Mountain area

The Bureau of Land Management will close 4,500 acres near Yarmony Mountain for aerial herbicide spraying starting Monday. From Monday through Wednesday, BLM contractors will be treating invasive cheatgrass in the area using Imazapic herbicide. The goal is to spray 1,000 acres in the area, which if not completed Wednesday, will resume Aug. 16.
Claremore, OKPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

Franklin Road closed

Franklin Rd. is closed at the State Highway 20 junction until further notice as part of the improvement project at SH-20 Keetonville Hill. 106th St. N. will be closed near Burma Drive from Saturday morning through Tuesday. This $44 million project stretches from S4080 Road, which is four miles east...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Next week: Maintenance will close portion of South Park Loop Road pathway

Starting Monday, maintenance work will close about two miles of pathway southwest of Jackson. The closure is expected to last through August, and possibly into September. It will stretch from Rangeview Drive to Cody Creek Drive. Dubbed the "Three Creek Pathway Repair Project," the project is set to repair damage...
Trafficshorelinemedia.net

OCRC closes Grant Road

Grant Road between 28th and 40th avenues will be closed to traffic for the next two weeks. The closure began Aug. 9 and the roadway is expected to be reopened Aug. 22. This road closure will be a complete closure until the contractor puts a “lift” through the swamp west of 36th Avenue.
Erath County, TXdublincitizen.com

Roads closed for work in Erath

Various lanes of several highways in Erath county will be closed for roadwork daily from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 11. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zones as needed. Weather permitting, lane closures are scheduled for:. FM 2156 in Erath County...
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Road to close for culvert replacement

JASPER — The Jasper Street Department will close Cobblestone Road between Schuetter Road and 20th Street for culvert replacement beginning around 8 a.m. on Monday. This closure will extend approximately two weeks, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events. Motorists will not have access to this portion of Cobblestone...
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Part of Orleans Road closing

Construction on a wind energy project will result in the closing of Orleans Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday between Stevenson Road and McQueen Lane for a crane crossing and road preparation. The work is related to the Lincoln Land Wind project.
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Construction to Close Mann Road for One Week

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Beginning Monday, August 9th, Canadian National Railroad will be replacing the crossing north of W. Veterans Parkway on Mann Road. This work is anticipated to last for approximately one week. No detour will be posted for this closure. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy