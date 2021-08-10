Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Kid LAROI Earns His First No. 1 Hit With The Justin Bieber-Assisted “Stay”

Genius
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first gaining fame as a protege of the late Juice WRLD, Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI has watched his own profile continue to grow over the past year. This week, he reached a new milestone, watching his Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay,” rise to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song rose from No. 4 on last week’s chart, and reaches the top of the chart in its fourth week.

genius.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Sia
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
Peaches
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Juice Wrld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CharitiesBillboard

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's 'Stuck with U' Raised $3.5M for First Responders Children's Foundation

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's 2020 charity collaboration "Stuck With U" has raised $3.5 million for the First Responders Children's Foundation. The two pop stars released their COVID-19 lockdown ballad on May 8, 2020. In working with their manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects and their labels Def Jam Recordings (Bieber) and Republic Records (Grande), the team donated 100% of the proceeds from the song's streams and sales to the foundation. The First Responders Children's Foundation redirected the funds to thousands of families of first responders, including healthcare workers, paramedics, firefighters and EMTs who have fought the pandemic on the frontlines for the last year and a half.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
MusicHollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Apologizes for Endorsing Music From Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen. Justin Bieber apologized on Wednesday for posting music from controversial country star Morgan Wallen. After the singer posted a screenshot of Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, and wrote…. The Weeknd Tops Juno Awards With 5 Wins. The Weeknd...
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ Holds at Number One as Lil Nas X Debuts

The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” repeated at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for a third consecutive week. “Stay,” which features Justin Bieber, was challenged by another collaboration: “Industry Baby,” the latest track from Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow. “Stay” had the edge in on-demand audio streams — 27.2 million relative to Lil Nas X’s 26 million — which allowed the Kid Laroi to stay on top, even though “Industry Baby” earned more downloads (10,400 to 8,700).  The brassy “Industry Baby” was produced by Lil Nas X’s regular collaborators, Take a Daytrip, along with Kanye West. Take...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Details Heartfelt Relationship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish spoke about her “good friend” Justin Bieber during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup. The “Happier Than Ever” singer called Bieber, “the sweetest baby ever,” and said he’s been very helpful to her in dealing with fame. “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff...
Celebrities101 WIXX

The Kid LAROI hits number one on ‘Billboard’ 200 chart

It took a while, but The Kid LAROI officially has a number-one album. His F*ck Love album, which just released its fourth incarnation last week, jumped from number 26 to number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week. The first version of the album dropped in July 2020, but this marks the project’s first time on top of the list.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Apple Music celebrates The Kid LAROI in First Nations-focused playlist

The Kid LAROI is the August cover star of Apple Music’s monthly FIRST playlist. Curated by Wiradjuri woman Jaja Dare, FIRST aims to showcase the best new releases from First Nations artists around Australia. This month’s playlist spotlights new music from the likes of Birdz, Alice Skye, Sycco, Moss, Miiesha...
MusicComplex

The Kid Laroi Keeps Topping Charts, But He’d Rather Think About His Next Album

The Kid Laroi can’t stop smiling. The 17-year-old rapper has a lot to be happy about in this moment. He’s en route to his set at Rolling Loud Miami; he’s a few hours removed from the release of his soon-to-be No. 1 album F*ck Love 3: Over You; and he’s got one of the most popular songs in the country, “Stay,” featuring his friend Justin Bieber. That single will soon become his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Justin Bieber issues apology for endorsing Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber has issued an apology for endorsing Morgan Wallen. The 27-year-old star shared a photo of Wallen's album 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on his Instagram Story, writing: "Love this album" but quickly deleted it and wrote a note of apology after fans pointed out that Morgan had used a racial slur in a video earlier this year.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Justin Bieber Wants The Media To Stop Doing

It looks like Justin Bieber has a bone to pick with the media after accusing them of failing to catch his good side. The "Peaches" singer took to his Instagram Stories on August 4 to slam publications at large for continuing to use images from when he was suffering from Lyme disease in 2019, per Page Six.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Dan + Shay On Their Favorite Moment Hanging With Ed Sheeran Backstage

Dan + Shay have been able to share their new album Good Things with the world. They stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about finally getting to share the new project, heading back on tour, performing at Bobby and Caitlin’s wedding and what it’s been like working with celebrities of all kinds in recent years.
Celebritiesreviewjournal.com

Better Beliebe it: Justin Bieber announces Vegas takeover

Beliebers, don’t stop Belieben: your man is headed to town. That’s right, pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Vegas for his first-ever curated travel experience. Well, it’s three days and nights of events taking place at various venues in town, from Oct. 7-10, centered on a headlining performance by Bieber in a more intimate space than the arenas he’s used to filling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy