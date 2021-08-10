The Kid LAROI Earns His First No. 1 Hit With The Justin Bieber-Assisted “Stay”
After first gaining fame as a protege of the late Juice WRLD, Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI has watched his own profile continue to grow over the past year. This week, he reached a new milestone, watching his Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay,” rise to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song rose from No. 4 on last week’s chart, and reaches the top of the chart in its fourth week.genius.com
