Publicly-Traded REIT Returns Rose Again in July
The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index rose 4.36 in July, pushing year-to-date returns for the index over 25 percent as publicly-traded REITs across all sectors continued their strong recent runs. The only blemishes for the month came from lodging REITs (down 5.93 percent) and regional mall REITS (2.62 percent) as the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant took some of the wind out of the sails of the broader economy. Still, both sectors remain up year-to-date, with lodging REITs up 10.33 percent and regional mall REITs up 50.77 percent.www.wealthmanagement.com
