Publicly-Traded REIT Returns Rose Again in July

It's been a relatively calm start to trading on Tuesday and equity markets are looking a little flat once more, perhaps a sign of things to come in the weeks ahead. There's been a lot to take in these last few weeks; major earnings, a hawkish Fed and some knockout economic readings. Everything it seems is now pointing towards the Fed tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, with delta the only things potentially standing in its way as it spreads across the US (and many other countries).