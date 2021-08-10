Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Publicly-Traded REIT Returns Rose Again in July

By David Bodamer
wealthmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index rose 4.36 in July, pushing year-to-date returns for the index over 25 percent as publicly-traded REITs across all sectors continued their strong recent runs. The only blemishes for the month came from lodging REITs (down 5.93 percent) and regional mall REITS (2.62 percent) as the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant took some of the wind out of the sails of the broader economy. Still, both sectors remain up year-to-date, with lodging REITs up 10.33 percent and regional mall REITs up 50.77 percent.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Reit#Pere Rrb Fund#The University Of Florida#Nareit#Aum#Cambridge Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
MarketsLodging

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Rose 1.9 Percent in July 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 1.9 percent in July to a level of 5,086. Year to date through the first seven months of 2021, the stock index was up 11.2 percent. “Hotel stocks were positive but performance was mixed in July with the hotel brands significantly...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Report: Schwab's Cash Strategy Costs Investors—and Itself—Millions

Charles Schwab’s high cash allocation in its robo advice feature, Intelligent Portfolios, may have ended up costing both the firm and end investors, according to a new report. Since its introduction in 2015, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios has “carried around a 10% cash allocation,” according to the latest Robo Report by...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Voya Explores a Potential Deal for Newly Public Alight

(Bloomberg) -- Voya Financial Inc. has been exploring a potential acquisition of Alight Inc., just a month after the benefits administrator went public through a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Voya, a New York-based retirement fund manager, has recently studied a purchase of...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

J.P. Morgan to Convert $10B in Mutual Funds to ETFs

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced plans Wednesday to convert four mutual funds, totaling $10 billion in assets, to actively managed exchange traded funds in 2022. If the funds’ boards approve the move, the firm will convert the following into similar active transparent ETFs: the JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity Fund, the JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Index Fund, the JPMorgan Realty Income Fund and the JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund.
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

July Monthly GDP Rose

America's real monthly˗GDP™ rose in July, following a revised increase to 3.1 percent in June,” said Professor Evangelos Simos. The flash estimate for July, “combined with June’s revision, clearly show U.S. economic growth has converged to its long-term (60-year) potential of 3%...”, Simos added, presenting highlights from United States Monthly GDP Digest., released today to the public.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks flat again in quiet trade

It's been a relatively calm start to trading on Tuesday and equity markets are looking a little flat once more, perhaps a sign of things to come in the weeks ahead. There's been a lot to take in these last few weeks; major earnings, a hawkish Fed and some knockout economic readings. Everything it seems is now pointing towards the Fed tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, with delta the only things potentially standing in its way as it spreads across the US (and many other countries).
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Interns Favor Flexible Work as CEO Touts Office

(Bloomberg) -- Most Morgan Stanley interns in Europe and the U.S. want to work flexibly, even as the firm’s chief executive officer lauds the merits of the office. A Morgan Stanley survey found that 72% of the firm’s 120 interns in Europe favor flexible working when they enter the workforce full time, while 66% of their 341 counterparts in North America want to.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Tax-Managed SMAs: Better Than ETFs?

ETFs are popular vehicles for investors seeking passive, index-based market exposures. Yet there are structural issues that make them less than ideal for many high-net-worth investors. A tax-managed separately managed account (SMA) may deliver the same diversified, index-like exposure while offering increased after-tax returns for these investors. Additionally, tax-managed SMAs allow greater control over the underlying securities. This gives investors more governance over their portfolio’s tax efficiency and enables customizations that reflect their investment objectives and responsible investing principles. This paper offers a description of how ETFs and tax-managed SMAs work, and it demonstrates the advantages of using tax-managed SMAs for tax efficiency and customization.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Activist Investor Ancora Pressures Blucora to Sell TaxAct Unit

Ancora Holdings, an investment advisory firm and Blucora shareholder that waged a public proxy battle with the company for board seats last spring, sent a letter to the board of directors this week, putting more pressure on Blucora to sell its online tax preparation unit TaxAct. The letter comes just...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

TechnologyAdvice buys trade publication

Nashville-based tech marketing firm TechnologyAdvice has purchased TechRepublic, a trade platform formerly owned by Red Ventures. The technology-centric trade publication will add a global team of technology and media professionals to the company that develop web, video and audio contract for more than 18 million registered users. TechnologyAdvice Founder and...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Value Optimists Should Tighten Their Focus with These ETFs

While value strategies have outperformed growth in the first half of 2021, the trend has reversed in the second half. Broad market U.S. equity benchmarks, such as the Russell 1000 Index and the S&P 500 Index, have growth and value subset indexes based on earnings-to-price ratios, earnings growth, and other metrics. The ETFs tracking two value subset indexes, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) , rose 17% and 16% respectively in the first six months of the year. That's ahead of the 13% and 14% gains for their growth-oriented alternatives iShares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) and iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW).
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitfarms’ Bitcoin Production Rose 47.5% in July

Nasdaq-listed mining firm Bitfarms’ said its bitcoin generation rate climbed 47.5% in July, producing a total of 391 BTC, its best month to date. Bitfarms' monthly bitcoin production has almost doubled since the start of the year, averaging around 13 BTC per day, according to a statement Thursday. Fortune estimates...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Economic Leading Analytic Rose in July

America's economic Leading Analytic, eLA™, "rose 0.4 percent in July, a fifteenth monthly increase in a row for what's next in the economy," said Professor Evangelos Otto Simos, editor-in-chief, in comments made in the latest issue of the United States Leading Indicators Digest™. Three of the seven predictive analytics that...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809,948 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Bitcoin ETF Filing Flood Collides With Cooling Demand for Funds

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler ignited a fresh wave of optimism among Bitcoin exchange-traded fund advocates this month -- but it’s unclear whether investors share that enthusiasm. Digital-asset investment products from Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares and others saw outflows for the fifth straight week, the longest...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Producer prices rose faster than expected in July

Producer prices jumped by more than expected. Some economists think it could be the peak rate of increase. But the spread of the Delta variant poses a big uncertainty. Why it matters: Producer prices reflect what businesses pay for the materials that go into the stuff they eventually sell to their customers. Higher producer prices put more pressure on businesses to pass those costs on through consumer price hikes.
BusinessPosted by
KRMG

US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation's households. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy