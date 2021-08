The study of the universe through the field of cosmology has exploded but there are still surprises in store and much to be discovered. There have been amazing new observations from sky surveys, and along with terrestrial experiments in particle physics, there is now a comprehensive descriptive model of cosmology. From this research, cosmologists know that small fluctuations from early in the development of the universe were the seeds for the structure in the universe as it is today, that dark matter exists, and that the universe is not only expanding, but also that the rate of expansion is increasing.