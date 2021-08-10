Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackfoot, ID

“The Wall That Heals” Coming To Blackfoot Idaho And It’s Worth The Drive

By Courtney
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Wall That Heals" will be coming to Blackfoot Idaho for the first time ever. This is a traveling Vietnam Veteran Memorial replica and it is over 300 feet. The wall shares the names of those who served and gave the greatest sacrifice. What is the "Wall That Heals" The...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 1

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans Memorial#The Wall#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

On Losing a Treasured Idaho Friend

Cats and dogs give you unconditional love. I’ve had people tell me they love me but often discover they’re looking for an angle. How can they take advantage of a situation or what can they get from you while they put little into a relationship. I grew up in a house filled with dogs. They were very, very loyal animals.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

A couple of months ago I wrote a story about a movie being filmed near Fairfield. The home of a friend has been used for the filming of some scenes. He knows a bit about cinema because he has another friend in the movie business. A guy named Bruce Willis, who is slightly better known than your local talk radio host. The weather along the Camas Prairie is a unique micro-climate. While it was hot in the Magic Valley on the day of filming, the crew working in Fairfield on that particular morning dressed in winter clothing!
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Twin Falls Canal Company: Water Deliveries Could Be Cut Even More

UPDATE: The Twin Falls Canal Company Board of Directors have decided to hold off on making a decision on whether or not to drop flows to 1/2 inch per share and wait for a week. General Manager Jay Barlogi said the United States Geological Survey measured river flows near Blackfoot again on Thursday and the Water District number 1 Accounting was updated revealed that there was a small gain in water. However, Barlogi said in an email it would not be enough to overcome a shortfall from earlier in the week. The water provider will wait a week and re-evaluate the situation on August 20. In the meantime, Barlogi said presumably the demand for water will go down and the natural flow should improve, which may not warrant the need to cut shares.
Jerome County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Join the Fun in ’21 at the Jerome County Fair This Week

It is fair and rodeo season in Southern Idaho. A few of our rodeo stories recently made national news, and we've only just begun. The Twin Falls County Fair starts in less than a month, the Cassia County Fair is next week, and the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo started on Monday. All of these fairs offer the opportunity to get outdoors and have a lot of fun.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Twin Falls County Internet Disruption

There are no demands for a ransom, yet. The malware bedeviling Twin Falls County government Internet service is malicious. Some in the community have speculated it’s a ransomware attack. County Commissioner Jack Johnson says there isn’t any such indication. In plain English, nobody has made any demands. Some services are still operating and the forensic Internet Technology specialists are gradually searching through the system.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Drivers Prepare for a Mileage Tax

As if four dollars a gallon wasn’t insult enough. You could as well be paying a mileage tax in a few years. In the 1.2 trillion dollar spending bill moved Tuesday by the United States Senate is a pilot program that could institute a tax for distance you drive. The Washington Times has details here. It’s buried in a bill that’s more than 2,700 pages long. It’s called an infrastructure bill but only about a quarter is dedicated to roads, bridges and high speed Internet.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pilot Program for Magic Valley Food Innovation Center Begins in Fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pilot program to help grow food and agricultural entrepreneurship will begin this fall in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Economic Development and Region IV Development announced the beginning of a national food innovation center aimed at tapping into local expertise to help attract high growth startups in the region and across Idaho. An independent study done by KRNLS and Plaka and Associates, found downtown Twin Falls would be suitable spot for the innovation center.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Investigation Ongoing Into Twin Falls County Service Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has informed federal investigators and is working with specialists to determine the source of a disruption in their internet and phone systems. The Twin Falls County Commission said in a brief update late Monday that federal law enforcement had been notified while the county is working with third-party forensic specialists to "evaluate the nature and scope of this event."

Comments / 1

Community Policy