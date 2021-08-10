Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut As Co-Chief Executive Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

NextPlay Technologies, Inc a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported the appointment of Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut as the company’s co-chief executive officer. Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded and has served as the chief executive officer of HotPlay Enterprise Limited and its...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Technology Company#Chief Executive Officer#In Game Advertising#Axion Interactive Inc#True Corporation#Thai#Red Anchor Trading Corp#Axion Games Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

HCL Technologies Selected By Rogers To Support Operational Stability

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL’s managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016.
Businessaithority.com

CynergisTek Expands Expertise In Capital Markets, Investment Banking And Corporate Governance On Its Board Of Directors

CynergisTek, Inc. a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.
Economyaithority.com

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Partners With Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. To Develop Intelligent Sales And Customer Service Systems

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd a China-based insurance broker, announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd.(“BPTC”), an innovative financial service platform solution provider in China, on August 2, 2021, to develop its intelligent sales and customer service systems. Pursuant to the Agreement, the...
Softwareaithority.com

AuditDashboard Adds Fully Integrated Electronic Signature Solution

AuditDashboard demonstrates an outstanding commitment to expand its productivity suite of solutions and help accounting firms deliver better client experiences. The new offering receives honorable mention at annual innovation awards highlighting top technologies for accounting firms. AuditDashboard, a leading provider of information request and document management software solutions for the...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Cisco extends observability portfolio with Epsagon acquisition

Cisco Systems Inc. today announced plans to acquire Epsagon Ltd., a startup with a platform that helps enterprises detect technical issues in their applications and identify the root cause. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York- and Tel Aviv-based Epsagon has raised $30 million in funding from investors that included...
Businessaithority.com

Conversational AI Leader Senseforth.ai Raises $14 Million from Fractal

Conversational AI leader Senseforth.ai announced a $14 million investment from Fractal (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies. This investment will help Senseforth.ai scale and expand its footprint across Fractal’s clients globally. This investment also strengthens Fractal’s conversational AI offerings as it advances on its mission to power every human decision in the enterprise.
Businessmartechseries.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

ZEDEDA Announces Final Keynote and Speaker Lineup for ZEDEDA Transform Conference

Free two-day online event brings together experts from across the edge computing and IoT landscape. Thought leadership panels and industry-specific solutions presented by leading organizations such as Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Google, Honeywell, HPE, Intel, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, PTC, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger, Siemens and VMware. Featured executive, analyst and...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ranjan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Entropik Tech

Emotion AI is set to become a game-changer for many industries; Ranjan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Entropik Tech shares why while taking us through Entropik’s growth story:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Ranjan, tell us more about Entopik’s story and the inspiration behind the platform…take us through some recent innovations!
Businessaithority.com

Launch Of Aicadium, A Global Centre Of Excellence In AI Technologies And Solutions Founded By Temasek

Aicadium will empower companies across the globe to achieve better business outcomes by delivering and scaling AI-as-a-Service. Aicadium, a global AI Centre of Excellence, was launched to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. Founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, Aicadium will leverage a common machine learning platform to deliver AI-as-a-Service from discovery to deployment. Based in Singapore and San Diego, CA, Aicadium’s management, data scientists, software and solutions engineers are being assembled with the guidance of Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek.
Computersmodernreaders.com

Comparing Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.3% of Computer Services shares...
Businessaithority.com

Updater Hires Former Facebook, Postmates Executive Jennifer Mitchell As VP Of Talent To Foster Continued Growth

Updater Technologies, the leading technology company powering the relocation industry, is pleased to announce that it has appointed former Facebook, Inc. and Postmates Inc. talent acquisition professional Jennifer Mitchell as Vice President of Talent. In this newly created role, Mitchell will build out Updater’s internal recruiting team to bolster the company’s continued growth while implementing operational efficiencies and maintaining Updater’s unique and inclusive culture. Further, she will focus on incorporating cutting-edge best practices across the organization while helping Updater’s more than 150 and growing team members reach the next stages of their careers. Mitchell will report to Senior Vice President of People, Lindsey Dole.
Businessaithority.com

SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr’s expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.
San Jose, CAaithority.com

NVIDIA Global Security Intelligence Manager To Join Sentinel Resource Group, Strategic Risk Advisory Firm In San Jose

Sentinel Resource Group (SRG), a strategic risk advisory firm serving companies across diverse industry sectors, announced the hiring of NVIDIA Global Security Intelligence Manager Jason Stolpa as the firm’s new Director of Intelligence, Research & Analysis. Stolpa will support SRG COO David Tindall in executing the company’s strategy and vision...
Video Gamesaithority.com

Good Gaming Joins Forces With Blockchain App Factory to Develop and Implement Marketing Initiatives for the Branding and Launch of Its MicroBuddies Game

MicroBuddies Marketing Plans to Include Strategic US and Global Initiatives. Good Gaming, Inc. is pleased to announce it has partnered with world-renowned NFT, Crypto and Blockchain technology specialists, Blockchain App Factory to develop strategic initiatives for the marketing and brand development of the Company’s first-to-market MicroBuddies game set to launch in the third quarter of 2021.
Energy Industryaithority.com

Soluna Computing Announces Acquisition by MTI to Create Clean Computing Juggernaut

Combined Company Solves Top Revenue Challenge for Wind, Solar Farm Owners: Wasted Renewable Energy Production. Mechanical Technology, Inc (“MTI”) and Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement whereby MTI will acquire SCI. Soluna will buy excess energy from wind and solar farms to power data centers specializing in performing batchable computing, such as cryptocurrency mining. The transaction will launch Soluna into the new and rapidly growing “green” sector within the power-hungry data center industry. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Soluna Holdings (“Soluna” or “the company”).
Economyaithority.com

Braze Recognized As A Leader In Cross Channel Campaign Management By Independent Research Firm

Company Earns Highest Score in the Strategy Category. Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled “The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021.” Braze received the highest score in the Strategy category. The company was also named a Leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020,” where it earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.
Businesschannele2e.com

Anexinet Acquires Cisco UCaaS, CCaaS Partner Light Networks

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cisco Systems partner Light Networks for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 517 that ChannelE2E has...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Systems Acquires Datadog, New Relic Rival Epsagon

Cisco Systems is acquiring microservices and serverless application monitoring startup Epsagon, the networking company has confirmed. The deal’s valuation is $500 million, according to Globes. This is technology M&A deal number 518 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed...
Businessaithority.com

Ita Brennan Joins Planet’s Board of Directors

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors that will support Planet as the company continues to scale its business and grow globally. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. Ita’s wealth of public company experience at dynamic organizations will be critical as Planet enters the public market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy