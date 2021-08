As anyone who has ever visited can tell you, Jamaica is more than a place; it’s a state of mind. Even those who have only experienced its irie ethos through postcards, movies, or social media have an understanding of the positivity and liveliness associated with the nation. Greta Constantine’s Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong may be based in Toronto, but both designers have roots on the island. Their memories of home proved especially meaningful during Canada’s lockdowns. Trapped indoors with a collection to create, they didn’t focus on the gloom. Instead, they deep-dived into their culture.