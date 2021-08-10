Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Rollout Keeps Getting Weirder

By Niall Calvert, Wesleyan University
studybreaks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 22-time Grammy winner is about to drop his 10th studio album, and the details surrounding it continue his long history of bizarre releases. Few artists have accrued such an extensive level of notoriety and respect that the countdown to their album release paralyzes both the music industry and audiences alike. Kanye West is one of these select few musicians, an enigmatic creative who has remained hip-hop’s most enthralling musical mind for the better part of two decades. His upcoming album “Donda,” named after his mother, is only his 10th in that extensive span.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Popular Music#Christianity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Hot Spot: Did Kanye West Steal The DONDA Merch Logo? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Keyshia Cole is about to lay her mother to rest and is fulfilling her last wishes. Her mother, Frankie Lons unfortunately passed away on her 61st birthday and Keyshia says her wish was to get all of her siblings in the same place at one time. She says there will be a dove and butterfly release after the service for the public to attend.
Premier LeagueNME

Mike Dean has reportedly quit Kanye West’s “toxic” ‘Donda’ project

Legendary producer and longtime Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean has reportedly walked away from the rapper’s frequently delayed new album, ‘Donda’. Dean posted a number of vague but seemingly frustrated tweets, including “fuck it” and “good to be at the house,” before replying to a comment suggesting that West’s album rollout that had seemed “toxic” to those following its progress. “Toxic. That’s it,” the producer responded in agreement.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mike Dean Leaves Kanye West's "DONDA" Over Toxic Environment

If you are a big Kanye West fan, then you should know exactly who Mike Dean is. The producer has been a major part of Kanye's success over the years and whenever the artist needs something mixed or spruced up a bit, you can be sure that Dean will be a part of it. Dean has been around hip-hop for decades now and has had the opportunity to work with a plethora of dope artists, including Travis Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Pfizer Vaccine Offered to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Attendees

Kanye West’s Donda listening party doubled as a vaccination opportunity for attendees on Thursday night. While the wait for West’s highly anticipated 11th studio album continues, fans were given the chance to get their COVID vaccination now, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium doling out Pfizer shots during the event. The Atlanta sports and entertainment venue announced the effort over Twitter, with vaccines available to all attendees until 9:30 p.m. in sections 340 to 347. We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021 The effort, which...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
BET

Kanye West Announces Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event

After hosting the first Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye West announced that a second one will take place on August 5 at the same venue. According to a recent press release, tickets for the Demna Gvasalia creative-directed show go on sale Monday (August 2)...
MusicBillboard

How to Watch Kanye West's 'Donda' Album Release Event

Kanye West is set to kick off the release of his 10th studio album Donda with a live event on Thursday night (Aug. 5). Kanye West Presents the Donda Album Release will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he's been hunkered down as his temporary living quarters while he finishes the album. 'Ye also hosted a Donda listening event two weeks ago, when the rapper teased high-profile collabs with Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem and many more. It remains to be seen how the album's track list might have changed since then.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Fan Rushes Kanye West Stage During Donda Event, Gets Tackled By Security – Watch

A fan tried to bum-rush Kanye West’s second Donda listening event in Atlanta and got more than what he bargained for. According to a TMZ report on Friday (Aug. 6), a fan rushed the stage midway through Yeezy’s performance on Thursday (Aug. 5) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and got tackled by security before he could disrupt the show. In a video posted by the outlet, a man rocking an orange-colored T-shirt, brown pants and white sneakers, burst through the stands and made his way onto the stage. He was quickly tackled by one security guard before several other guards rushed to him in the area.
CelebritiesComplex

How Kanye West’s Silence Is Shaping the ‘Donda’ Era

The Kanye West show has been on mute for all of 2021. The music icon has been a master of spectacle for most of his career, saying and doing things that dominate the news cycle. Rick Ross once rapped that he’s the “timeline strangler,” but in reality, the title goes to Kanye.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West Possibly Teases The Weeknd Feature on 'DONDA'

Kanye West may have teased an appearance from The Weeknd on his highly-anticipated album, DONDA. Ye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his recent call log, and fans were quick to point out the three calls from The Weeknd timed at 1:14 a.m., 2:17 a.m. and another one from the day before. He also tagged Mike Dean in the post, and the producer posted the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “IF I DONT ANSWER U SEE WHY #DONDA @kanyewest.” To add even more fuel to fire, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager, dropped by the comments section of Dean’s post to write “XO” in emojis.
MusicHighsnobiety

Kanye West 'DONDA' Album Livestream

DONDA day is here, or at least, today is the day that Kanye West previously shared would be the release of his highly anticipated record. Instead, the rapper has graced us with a livestream from his room inside the Mercedez-Benz Arena, where he's reportedly been living to finish the album.
CelebritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Donda’: Kanye West’s new album is almost upon us

The highly anticipated, awaited, long overdue (and all the other synonyms) Kanye West album will (finally, at last) be released Friday, Aug.6. HYPEBEAST reports that Kanye will bequeath the masses with his new tunes with another listening party on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. at 9 p.m.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West’s 'DONDA' Has a New Release Date

Just two days after Kanye West‘s second DONDA listening event in Atlanta, the album has a new release date on Apple Music‘s pre-order page. Originally, the first pre-order page went live on August 5 and listed the release date to be August 7. However, the keen eyes of fans have spotted that the DONDA release date changed to August 15 over the weekend. This is of course not the first time DONDA‘s release date has been pushed back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy