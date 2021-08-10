Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Rollout Keeps Getting Weirder

Kanye West may have teased an appearance from The Weeknd on his highly-anticipated album, DONDA. Ye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his recent call log, and fans were quick to point out the three calls from The Weeknd timed at 1:14 a.m., 2:17 a.m. and another one from the day before. He also tagged Mike Dean in the post, and the producer posted the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “IF I DONT ANSWER U SEE WHY #DONDA @kanyewest.” To add even more fuel to fire, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager, dropped by the comments section of Dean’s post to write “XO” in emojis.