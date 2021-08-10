Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Rollout Keeps Getting Weirder
The 22-time Grammy winner is about to drop his 10th studio album, and the details surrounding it continue his long history of bizarre releases. Few artists have accrued such an extensive level of notoriety and respect that the countdown to their album release paralyzes both the music industry and audiences alike. Kanye West is one of these select few musicians, an enigmatic creative who has remained hip-hop’s most enthralling musical mind for the better part of two decades. His upcoming album “Donda,” named after his mother, is only his 10th in that extensive span.studybreaks.com
