Alpha Kappa Alpha, Walgreens and Core host pop-up health event

By Sandra Levy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens and Core served as the official partners during the two-day event, administering 77 vaccinations and 50 COVID-19 tests, respectively. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority recently traveled to the South Side of Chicago, the home of the organization's corporate office, for a two-day health event filled with COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, mammograms, HIV testing, and a blood drive. The events also served as the official kickoff to the organization's 69th Boule Part II and 2021 Leadership Seminar, which was held virtually for members of the first Black Sorority.

