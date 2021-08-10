Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Grades Summer League Debut vs. Mavericks

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLbIf_0bNZBFIg00

Former Tennessee guard Jaden Springer got his first taste of NBA action on Monday afternoon. After landing with the Sixers as the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer made his NBA Summer League debut against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 18-year-old one and done prospect out of Tennessee cracked Philly's starting lineup on Monday. After a strong week of practice on both ends, the Sixers looked forward to seeing how Springer paired up alongside his fellow guard, Tyrese Maxey.

At first, Springer's inexperience showed. In his first six minutes of action, the rookie guard shot 0-4 from the field. It wasn't until the second quarter when Springer made his first basket. After appearing in 16 minutes in the first half, Springer wrapped up with just four points, draining 14-percent of his shots from the field.

“I’d probably say [I had] a little jitters,” the rookie admitted after the game on Monday night. “I was out there. . . I was thinking a lot out there. But as the game went on, I got used to it. I got the first one out the way so I’m feeling good.”

Although he started off shaky, Springer started to get comfortable in the second half. Checking in for five minutes in the third quarter, the rookie guard drained three of his four field-goal attempts for seven points. In addition to his improved offense, Springer's defensive skill set was on full display as well as he recorded two blocks and collected a rebound throughout the game.

In total, Springer finished his first NBA Summer League matchup as a plus-18. Hitting on 33-percent of his shots from the field, and knocking down one of his three long-range jumpers, the rookie totaled for 11 points in his debut. After getting his feet wet with a little bit of NBA action, the rookie graded his own performance.

“I feel good,” Springer explained. “Started off a little rusty, a little jitters at first, but as the game went on, I got to it. I’d probably give myself a C.”

While Springer's first outing in Vegas was surely overshadowed by guys like Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed, the rookie feels comfortable heading into Thursday's matchup. As he gets used to the pace at the next level, Springer mentioned he feels more prepared after gaining 24 minutes of experience on Monday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
535
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Draft#The Dallas Mavericks#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

What Could Sixers' NBA Summer League Starting Lineup Look Like?

Next week, the NBA will kick off its Summer League for the first time in two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the regular season last spring, the NBA had to continue the season in the summer down in the Orlando bubble. Being that the regular season started back up in August, the league decided to scratch the Summer League until the following year.
NBAchatsports.com

Jaden Springer hoping to provide the Sixers with instant physicality

Having selecting Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick, the Sixers clearly showed to have high hopes for a guy that was not expected to be on the board at that spot. The rookie spoke with the media today in his introductory press conference and give a glimpse into his potential fit with the team:
NBAUSA Today

Sixers expect all three rookies to play in Las Vegas Summer League

The NBA will descend upon Las Vegas in August for the 2021 NBA Summer League that the 2020 rookies were not able to be a part of due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will be the time for the rookies to get ready for the 2021-22 season and continue to develop their game.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Jaden Springer Studies Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday

The Sixers held an introductory press conference Saturday morning for two of their selections from Thursday's draft. Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey both fielded questions from the media for the first time since joining the organization. During his availability, Springer was asked if there were any players he tries to...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: Pros and cons of the Jaden Springer selection

Jaden Springer, Sixers (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) There were rumors of the Philadelphia 76ers shopping the 28th pick in the draft, but President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey decided to stay put. 18-year-old combo guard Jaden Springer was selected towards the end of the first round. In 25 games...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Welcomes Tennessee's Jaden Springer to Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a history of trading first-round picks in exchange for veteran players that can help a team on day one to avoid banking on the upside and unknowns a rookie draft pick might bring. Last season, Morey kept Philly's first-round pick and...
NBA247Sports

Analysts grade Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer NBA Draft picks

The pick was announced for the New York Knicks, with the 21st overall selection Thursday night in the first round of the NBA Draft. Keon Johnson, the pick himself, wore a Knicks hat on stage, while shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and posing for pictures. The hat was still on during Johnson’s press conference a few minutes later.
NBADelaware County Daily Times

Sixers sign first-round pick Jaden Springer, veteran center Andre Drummond

The 76ers roster is beginning to take shape. The team announced the signing of first-round draft pick Jaden Springer and free-agent center Andre Drummond Wednesday. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. The 76ers selected Springer, a 6-4 guard from Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NBA...
NBAUSA Today

Sixers rookie Jaden Springer discusses potential role, low 3-point volume

The Philadelphia 76ers made an interesting pick in Thursday’s NBA draft when they selected 18-year old Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the No. 28 pick. It was a little surprising considering the Sixers are chasing a championship at the moment and could use some win-now players. Not to say Springer...
NBAtheintell.com

How Sixers' pick Jaden Springer would benefit from what amounts to a redshirt NBA rookie year

Jaden Springer is an intriguing but relatively raw pro prospect. Springer hit .435 of his 3-pointers for Tennessee last season, scored a career-high 30 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a victory over Georgia, was a reliable on-the-ball defender and became the Volunteers’ first one-and-done NBA player since Tobias Harris in 2011. He has the makings of a quality 3-and-D guy.
NBAYardbarker

Jaden Springer News

Reports were circling all week that the Sixers would be trading the 28th pick for a veteran player that could help the team now. They ended up taking Jaden Springer, a guard from Tennessee. NBA Draft Analysts Credit Sixers for Jaden Springer Pick in First Round. When the 2021 NBA...
NBANBC Sports

Sixers sign 1st-rounder Springer to his rookie contract

Jaden Springer is officially under contract with the Sixers. The 28th pick in this year's draft signed his rookie deal Wednesday, the team announced. It's usually a formality that non-stash first-round selections will sign with the team that drafted them. Players can sign for between 80 percent and 120 percent of the rookie scale value.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers rookie Jaden Springer reveals who he models his game after

Everybody in the NBA has somebody they model their games after. There is always a specific group of players who will inspire a young man to continue his basketball dream. For Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jaden Springer, he has a couple of players he models his game after. As a potential 3-and-D player, Springer is athletic and he has an NBA-ready body while also having a good IQ and sense of the game.
NBAPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Three Observations from Sixers’ Summer League Opener

The Summer Sixers took the court Monday afternoon for their opening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Nerves and rust were apparent early, but it did not take long for the Sixers to take full control of the game. Behind strong showings from multiple players, the Sixers found themselves with a...
NBAlibertyballers.com

76ers Summer League: Mavericks game preview

The 76ers will kick off their path to a Summer League championship on Monday night vs. Dallas Titled by Tyrese Maxey, Rayjon Tucker, and Jaden Springer, Philadelphia will square off against Tyrell Terry and Australian forward Josh Green. Philadelphia 76ers preview:. 76ers assistant Brian Adams will once again take the...
NBAYardbarker

Player Grades for First Sixers Summer League Action

Tyrese Maxey: A- The first look at the second-year player following his excellent rookie season did not disappoint. Tyrese Maxey proved to be the best player on the court- just as was expected to be the case. It was somewhat surprising that Maxey was selected to be a part of these summer Sixers due to his cemented role with the team heading forward and he proved to be a different class than the others on the court.
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers earn dramatic OT win in summer league

The Sixers packed plenty of drama into their second game of summer league. They showed some grit, too, coming back to pull off a 96-88 overtime win Thursday night over the Hawks and improve to 2-0 in Las Vegas. Tyrese Maxey (31 points, six rebounds, five assists) helped the Sixers...

Comments / 1

Community Policy