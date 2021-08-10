Netflix Won’t U-Haul With Its Lesbian-Led Shows
Programs with lesbians as side characters seem to fare okay on the platform, but series that cast them as the main character don’t seem to last as long. For many, due to over a year of limited social activity because of a dangerous global pandemic, Netflix has become even more of a staple than it already was. Quarantine, however one did it, has also prompted both self-reflection and, more specifically, a growing awareness of lesbianism for Gen Z, even prompting controversial TikTok trends with users reading the Lesbian Masterdoc.studybreaks.com
