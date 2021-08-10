Cancel
Evaluation of diagnostic performance of metagenomic next-generation sequencing when applied in patients after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant

By Yanjun Wu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Ray P, De A, Yaghoubi S, Khanna A. Application of adult stem cells in medicine. Stem Cells Int. 2015;2015:258313. Ogonek J, Kralj Juric M, Ghimire S, Varanasi PR, Holler E, Greinix H, et al. Immune reconstitution after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Front Immunol. 2016;7:507. 3. Styczyński J, Tridello G,...

www.nature.com

Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study confirms safety of stem cell therapy for chronic knee pain

A study released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment—which involves transplanting the patient's own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee—did not cause tumors.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
CancerMedicalXpress

Key stem cell dormancy mechanism discovered

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which provide a broader understanding of how dormant hematopoietic stem cells are activated and could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for a number of cancers. The team has made the discovery by performing a deep mechanistic study of lysosomes, which...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Stem-cell-derived corneal endothelial cells represent a possible alternative to donor tissue in transplant surgeries

Corneal endothelial cells (CECs) are essential for corneal transparency and proper vision. Loss of CEC function, due to corneal diseases or surgical trauma can lead to corneal swelling with severe visual impairment. Corneal endothelial dysfunction is responsible for a large proportion of transplantation surgeries performed in the United States each year. However, due to the shortage of transplantable-grade donor tissue in many parts of the world, alternative treatment modalities are needed to address cornea-related blindness.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

DLBCL: Approaches to Treating Patients Ineligible for Transplant

John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cyrus Khan, MD, West Penn Hospital , Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Greg Nowakowski, MD, Mayo Clinic , David Rizzieri, MD, Duke Health. Key opinion leaders highlight treatment approaches for patients with DLBCL (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma)...
Healthonclive.com

Novel Oncolytic Virus/Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Combo Under Development for Solid Tumors

The combination of a CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus technology and CyCART-19, is under development for use as a potential therapeutic option for patients with solid tumors. The combination of a CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus technology and CyCART-19, a CD19-targeting CAR placental-derived T-cell therapy, is under development for use as a potential therapeutic option for patients with solid tumors, according to a joined announcement from Imugene Ltd. and Celularity Inc.1.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Industry To 2027 - Featuring Pluristem Therapeutics, CellGenix And Regen Biopharma Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which multipotent hematopoietic stem cells sourced from peripheral blood cells, bone marrow,...
CancerNature.com

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from unmanipulated haploidentical donor and unrelated cord blood for T-cell lymphoma: a retrospective study from the Société Francophone de Greffe de Moelle et de Therapie Cellulaire

After chemotherapy, fewer than 30% of patients with T-cell lymphoma (T-NHL) are long-term disease-free survivors. Thus, there is a growing interest in allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) and its potential graft-versus-lymphoma effect (GVL) for patient with high-risk or recurrent T-NHL with the aim at providing durable disease control in T-NHL. We conducted this registry study to evaluate the outcome of recipients of alternative donor alloSCT for T-NHL. Patients transplanted with Haploidentical donor (Haplo, n = 41) or Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB, n = 54) were analyzed for overall survival (OS), non-relapse mortality (NRM), relapse, and acute/chronic graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD/cGVHD) incidence. At 2 years, OS and PFS were, respectively, of 59% and 53%, without significant difference between Haplo and UCB. In multivariate analysis, disease status at transplant was an independent risk factor for OS and PFS, and aGVHD III–IV was the main factor for OS and NRM. While no major impact of donor source on survival and mortality was noted, this study suggests that alternative donor transplantation appears feasible and offers benefits to patients with T-cell lymphoma.
ScienceScience Now

Differential H4K16ac levels ensure a balance between quiescence and activation in hematopoietic stem cells

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are able to reconstitute the bone marrow while retaining their self-renewal property. Individual HSCs demonstrate heterogeneity in their repopulating capacities. Here, we found that the levels of the histone acetyltransferase MOF (males absent on the first) and its target modification histone H4 lysine 16 acetylation are heterogeneous among HSCs and influence their proliferation capacities. The increased proliferative capacities of MOF-depleted cells are linked to their expression of CD93. The CD93+ HSC subpopulation simultaneously shows transcriptional features of quiescent HSCs and functional features of active HSCs. CD93+ HSCs were expanded and exhibited an enhanced proliferative advantage in Mof+/− animals reminiscent of a premalignant state. Accordingly, low MOF and high CD93 levels correlate with poor survival and increased proliferation capacity in leukemia. Collectively, our study indicates H4K16ac as an important determinant for HSC heterogeneity, which is linked to the onset of monocytic disorders.
CancerScience Daily

Cryptic transcription, a novel phenomenon in mammalian stem cells, linked to aging

Although visible signs of aging are usually unmistakable, unraveling what triggers them has been quite a challenge. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have discovered that a cellular phenomenon called cryptic transcription, which had been previously described and linked to aging in yeasts and worms, is elevated in aging mammalian stem cells.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Innovative Gel Could Assist Stem Cell Treatments for Parkinson's

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), in collaboration with The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a new type of hydrogel that could radically transform how we treat Parkinson's disease. The gel also offers hope for patients who have suffered from other neurological conditions such as...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Stem Cell Dormancy Could Hold the Key to Future Cancer Therapies

Scientists at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto say they have made new findings which provide a broader understanding of how dormant hematopoietic stem cells are activated and could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for a number of cancers. The team made the discovery by performing a deep...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Hydrogel Eases Stem Cell Delivery as Potential Parkinson’s Therapy

A new hydrogel matrix appears to ease the delivery of therapeutic stem cells into the brain, a necessary step in potentially using these cells to treat Parkinson’s disease. In animal models, this hydrogel was found to provide a safe scaffold for stem cells to differentiate into dopamine-producing nerve cells — those gradually lost in Parkinson’s — improving the animals’ motor function.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Kite and Appia Bio to develop allogeneic cell therapies for blood cancer

Gilead unit Kite and Appia Bio have signed a partnership and licence agreement to research and develop off-the-shelf allogeneic cell treatments from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for haematological cancers. The alliance will leverage Kite’s chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and Appia Bio’s Appia Cells Utilized for Allogeneic (ACUA) technology platform to...
Scienceonclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib Under Evaluation in Frontline Non–Clear Cell RCC

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD, discusses the goals of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-B61 study and the potential for immunotherapy/TKI combinations in non–clear cell RCC. Although non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is known to be a very heterogenous disease that has historically been shown to have resistance to systemic therapies, it is hypothesized that certain approaches designed for clear cell RCC may still produce benefit in this population, according to Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD.
Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Trial of Microbiota Transplant in Treating Patients Opens in Australia

BiomeBank is launching a trial in Australia to test whether its fecal microbiota transplantation therapy, which works to replenish gut bacteria, is a safe, tolerable and effective treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms, such as constipation. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Royal Adelaide and Queen Elizabeth hospitals...
HealthNature.com

Correction to: No difference in survival after HLA mismatched versus HLA matched allogeneic stem cell transplantation in Ewing sarcoma patients with advanced disease

Due to a processing error, the shared first authorship between Sebastian Schober and Uwe Thiel nor the shared last authorship between Stefan Burdach and Peter Lang was not taken. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Uwe Thiel, Sebastian Schober. These authors jointly supervised this work: Peter...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Kite Enters Allogenic Cell Therapy Collab with Startup Appia Bio for $875 Million

Gilead Sciences’ Kite Pharma has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with biotech startup Appia Bio, which will focus on the joint research and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. The collaboration agreement comes six weeks after Kite Pharma signed a $2.3 billion strategic partnership deal with Shoreline Biosciences for the development of off-the-shelf cell therapies.

