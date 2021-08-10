Cancel
Bunker Hill Community College Receives Second Round of Funding from City of Somerville for ESOL Workforce Project

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) has been awarded an additional $250,000 from the City of Somerville’s Job Creation and Retention Trust Board. The grant project, entitled SELL –Somerville English Language Learners – is shared with employer partner East Somerville Main Streets (ESMS), the Community Action Agency of Somerville (CAAS), and The Welcome Project (TWP). The funds will provide no-cost English as a Second Language classes and customer service training to low-income Somerville residents between September 2021 and June 2022.

