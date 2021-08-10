Scientist Say We Need MORE Fires in Montana

Yes, you read that right. We NEED MORE FIRES in Montana. How can that be? It seems that each year, fire conditions are getting more and more severe. How would MORE fires help? Well, since what some call the "Smokey The Bear days" begun, we have been focusing all of our efforts on suppressing fires. Instead of allowing them to do what they are naturally supposed to do. Obviously we cannot just let wildfires go unchecked. The cost of home and property losses would be astronomical. But, some of our forest NEED to burn to remain healthy.