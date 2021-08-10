Cancel
Boise State Football Gets Snubbed as Coaches Poll Releases Top 25

The temperature for college football is at an all-time high and the pre-season polls have just been released. The Boise State Broncos is not being seen as a threat this year. The Broncos didn't come close to the top 25 and I'm okay with that. College Football Pre-Season Coaches Poll...

Boise, ID
MIX 106

Built Bar Will Pay Tuition for 36 BYU Football Walk-Ons

A groundbreaking deal was made earlier this week between BYU Football and its official sponsor Built Bar. The Utah-based protein bar company has agreed to pay the tuition for all 36 of the football program's walk-ons through a name, image, and likeness deal (NIL). The walk-ons aren't the only players...
Boise, ID
MIX 106

College Football Expert ‘Boise State Could Start 2-4′

We're a few weeks away from the start of the 2021 football season. The media world is producing numerous top 25 predictions. As reported here, Boise State is not picked as a preseason top 25 team this year. The Broncos have been the standard-bearer for the non-power five schools for...
Posted by
MIX 106

Should These Two Boise Girls Be On The Football Team

Should these two Boise girls be on the football team? Is that even a question that should run through anyone's mind in 2021? Sometime ago I read a book about great salesmen (don't ask why) while the book was informational there was one thing that I walked away with, and it was this... "You can't sell Joe Brown what Joe Brown buys unless you can see through Joe Browns eyes". For me the lesson was very simple... if you don't have the ability to put yourself is another persons shoes you will never understand their perspective. My point is that if there is someone out there questioning whether or not girls / women should play organized co-ed football, they should first put themselves in the girl shoes or even better the parents shoes.

