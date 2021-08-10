Boise State Football Gets Snubbed as Coaches Poll Releases Top 25

Should these two Boise girls be on the football team? Is that even a question that should run through anyone's mind in 2021? Sometime ago I read a book about great salesmen (don't ask why) while the book was informational there was one thing that I walked away with, and it was this... "You can't sell Joe Brown what Joe Brown buys unless you can see through Joe Browns eyes". For me the lesson was very simple... if you don't have the ability to put yourself is another persons shoes you will never understand their perspective. My point is that if there is someone out there questioning whether or not girls / women should play organized co-ed football, they should first put themselves in the girl shoes or even better the parents shoes.