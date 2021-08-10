Cancel
NFL

Rams release first depth chart: Rapp, Reeder and Young among starters

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The preseason is nearly upon us, which means it’s time for teams to release their first unofficial depth charts of the year. The Rams did just that on Tuesday, a few days before their preseason opener against the Chargers.

This depth chart is unofficial and isn’t put out by the coaching staff or front office, so the order of players listed should be taken with a grain of salt. But it does offer some clarity as to where guys are at ahead of the preseason.

We took a look at the offense, defense and special teams units, offering analysis of the entire depth chart. There aren’t any major surprises, but plenty of new faces have emerged as starters compared to last year’s team.

Offense

For the most part, the offense seems set. We know Matthew Stafford will start at quarterback, Darrell Henderson Jr. will be the running back, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp will be the top two receivers and Tyler Higbee remains the No. 1 tight end. The only real battles were at WR3, TE2 and along the interior of the offensive line at center and right guard.

This depth chart lists DeSean Jackson as the No. 3 receiver ahead of Van Jefferson, which isn’t all that surprising after seeing the way Jackson has played in camp. He’s made plays down the field and developed a strong connection with Stafford, so it’s easy to see why he’s the WR3 right now.

At tight end, Johnny Mundt is currently the No. 2 option behind Higbee, with Brycen Hopkins surprisingly in the third spot. Jacob Harris could still overtake him, especially if he keeps making plays, but Hopkins is still in the mix.

And finally, Austin Corbett still has a hold of the starting center job, with Bobby Evans next to him at right guard. The Rams gave Brian Allen first-team reps on Monday, so center still isn’t settled, but for now, it remains Corbett’s job.

Defense

There’s far more that’s still to be decided on defense than there is on the other side of the ball. With the losses they suffered in free agency, as well as the trade of Michael Brockers, there are a bunch of positions up for grabs.

Starting up front, A’Shawn Robinson is listed as the starting defensive end next to Sebastian Joseph-Day and Aaron Donald. That was to be expected, with the Rams having no better in-house options at that spot right now. He’s leaner and quicker than he’s ever been in the NFL, though, so Robinson is poised for a strong bounce-back season.

Justin Hollins is also penciled in as a starting outside linebacker opposite Leonard Floyd. Behind him are Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis and Max Roberts, which makes up a deep rotation of edge rushers. Hollins shouldn’t have much trouble holding onto that job, at least on first and second downs.

Inside, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are the starters at linebacker. McVay has been very impressed with Young in camp and with all the first-team reps he’s been getting, it was expected that he’d be the top inside linebacker on this depth chart. Travin Howard and Micah Kiser are the backups, with rookie Ernest Jones still working as a reserve – even though he’s been getting second-team reps.

There’s no clarity on the third cornerback spot with this depth chart behind Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. David Long Jr. has the best shot to replace Troy Hill, but Donte Deayon and Robert Rochell (when healthy) will get their chances, too. Kareem Orr also has an opportunity to make the team with a strong preseason.

And finally at safety, Taylor Rapp is listed ahead of Terrell Burgess as a starter next to Jordan Fuller. Both Rapp and Burgess will play integral roles on defense, but Rapp might get more reps on first and second down before being subbed out for Burgess.

Special teams

No real surprises here. Johnny Hekker is still the punter, Matt Gay is still the kicker. Those two spots are all but decided. However, this depth chart has Matthew Orzech ahead of Steven Wirtel as the long snapper, replacing Jake McQuaide.

In the return game, only two players are listed: Cooper Kupp at punt returner and Raymond Calais at kick returner. Tutu Atwell will probably still compete for reps in that phase of the game, but Kupp is a safe option at punt returner for now.

There’s probably still plenty to be determined in the return game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

