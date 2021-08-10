Cancel
Restaurants

5 New Things To Do & Eat In San Francisco This Week

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
We’re back with another edition of things to do and eat this week - and it’s packed with birthday celebrations for an iconic SF brewery, a new pasta and crudo spot to check out in the Mission, and the grand reopening of one of our favorite Ethiopian restaurants. So text the group chat, get your calendars out, and use this guide to plan your week.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
#San Francisco#Calendars#Food Drink#Sf#Ethiopian#Anchor Brewing Steam Week#Anchor Brewing#Public Taps#Italian#Itriasf#Big Chicken Week#Big Chicken Double Ipa#Henhouse Brewing Co#Enssaro Grand#Enssaro Oakland#Instagram A#Palmetto Superfoods
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Restaurant That Never Closed And Never Masked Says Only Unvaccinated Diners Allowed

(Natural News) Basilico’s Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach, Calif., has a new requirement for diners: no vaccinated patrons allowed. The popular Southern California eatery has notoriously flouted all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions from the government since the very beginning, including indoor dining restrictions, mask mandates, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent proclamation that only jabbed people in the Golden State are allowed to take off their masks.
RecipesFood Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

CheLi 浙里

CheLi serves decadent Shanghainese food in a second-floor space on the most chaotic block of St. Marks Place in the East Village. If you didn’t look up for building number 19, you may not realize such a place exists amongst all the scaffolding and NYU juniors eating at T Swirl Crepe. But once you’re in, none of that will matter -- CheLi’s sticky pork ribs in a sweet and sour sauce, lanterns hanging from thatched roofs, and clinking Tsingtao bottles will be your focus. The dishes here (including buttery wine-soaked Atlantic blue crab, thick-skinned crab and pork xiao long bao, garlic shrimp steamed and butterflied over slippery glass noodles) make an otherwise boring Monday night feel like a special celebratory dinner. Bring a couple friends for your next group dinner - just be aware that this place gets busy and only takes reservations for groups larger than five people. We have happily passed 30-minute wait-times in the past at Angel’s Share around the corner.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Outside In Hackney

There’s no lack of excellent restaurants in Hackney, but good outside space is at something of a premium. So whether you’re looking for an urban terrazzo (see: spruced up car park), rotisserie chicken in fairy light surroundings, or tacos so good you just need a wall to lean on to get ’em down you - these are the best restaurants for outside eating in Hackney.
Posted by
The Infatuation

El Baron

Your experience at El Baron really depends on when you stop by because this place doubles as a nightclub (yes, actually). But whether you come at 10am for a hearty Salvadoran breakfast or decide to eat dinner in a dimly lit club that’s blaring cumbia music, the food at El Baron is always great. The specialities here include sopa de siete mares (seafood stew), pastellitos de carne (fried meat empanadas), and great pupusas. Give their loroco pupusa a try, which comes stuffed with an aromatic flower bud traditionally used in Salvadoran cooking. It’s similar in flavor to artichoke or asparagus, but tastes even better when it’s tucked inside a masa cake with lots of cheese. When it comes to the curtido, El Baron’s is on the more liquidy side and packs a spicy kick too.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Hills Place

Hills Place is a loungey restaurant in Marine Park with a full bar and good music. The jollof rice with chicken is a head turner and it tastes just as great as it looks. Jollof is the star dish of Nigerian cuisine and so if a restaurant gets it right you can be sure everything else will taste good too. The jollof at Hill’s Place has a rich, savory flavor of blended tomatoes, peppers, and spices like garlic, nutmeg, and bullion. It has the perfect rich red color and comes with a generous side of fried plantains, which is a pleasant surprise since you normally have to order them separately. The egusi soup, okra soup, eforiro, spinach, and bitter leaf soup (all of which can be paired with pounded yam) are all popular choices here too. The pepper soup with chicken or goat is also done really well - it’s spicy but not overwhelming and comes with plenty of meat.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Blue Marlin Fish House

Blue Marlin is right next to Oleta State Park and looks like it could be a visitor’s center, rest area, or one of those shelters you rent out to celebrate a first communion. But it’s actually an old-Florida-style seafood spot like the kind you find in the Keys. This is the place to get old-school favorites like smoked fish dip, conch fritters, dolphin fingers, and fish sandwiches. You can also grab a beer to wash it all down with while looking out onto the Oleta River thanks to the waterfront seating, or rent paddleboards here and take them down the tranquil river into the bay.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Shake Shack Rolls Out Its First-Ever Food Truck in LA

Shake Shack has recently launched its first-ever food truck in the West Coast, which will be roaming the streets of Los Angeles throughout the Labor Day Weekend. The American fast-food chain began in 2001 as a regular hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park, New York, and only expanded outside of New York by June 2010 as it went down south to Miami Beach.
San Francisco, CAfsrmagazine.com

San Francisco Bar Wildhawk Names New Leadership Team

Wildhawk, the spirited bar located in San Francisco’s Mission District operated by locally based hospitality management company The PlumpJack Group, announced the promotions of Christian “Suzu” Suzuki-Orellana to bar manager and Marguerite Regan to bar supervisor. Suzu enters the new role on the Wildhawk team with 18 years of industry...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

What The Fish Sushi

Despite a cringe-worthy name that even we want to roll our eyes at, What The Fish is a remarkably solid sushi restaurant. Besides Yakuza on Silver Lake Blvd., there aren’t many others in the area (you’ll have to venture to Atwater Village or Downtown LA for that). Nothing here will blow your mind, but the fish quality is high, there’s something on the menu for everyone (crispy rice! Traditional nigiri! Baked unagi rolls!), and the prices hover around $20-$30 per person.

