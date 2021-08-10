Cancel
Public Health

Counting pandemic behaviors to inform public health decisions

The Daily Collegian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many significant changes to people's lives, but one of the most visible signals of this has been the proliferation of masks and other face-coverings in public spaces. In a recent study published in the Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness journal, authors from the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology developed a new method for assessing public compliance with local mask mandates by analyzing publicly available video feeds.

