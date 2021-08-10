Counting pandemic behaviors to inform public health decisions

I was looking forward to writing about something other than COVID-19 and there is a lot to discuss. But first, let’s put the delta variant into some context. General Colin Powell once said, “The enemy always gets a vote” and hopeful situations can change, even if the enemy is a virus. A month or two ago we were optimistic about our ability to contain SARS-Cov-2, but then the delta mutation appeared and attacked the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people can be affected and pass on the virus; they do not get very sick, and rarely die, but that distinction is often lost on people who passionately oppose vaccines. The image of a congressman thundering on in the well of The House of Representatives about how the vaccine does not work sticks in my mind.