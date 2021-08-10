Senate Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Key Investments in Michigan’s Future
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) today announced that the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan bill that will invest in the nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying jobs. This bill will make the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, fix our roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet, invest in electric vehicles, and create jobs.www.stabenow.senate.gov
