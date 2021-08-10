Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Senate Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Key Investments in Michigan’s Future

senate.gov
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) today announced that the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan bill that will invest in the nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying jobs. This bill will make the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, fix our roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet, invest in electric vehicles, and create jobs.

www.stabenow.senate.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Invasive Species#The U S Senate#Americans#Pfas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy